YOUTH NOTES

Elks Lodge honors local studentsThe Grand Island Elks Lodge has named four area students as November Teenagers and Students of the Month.

Aurora Middle School eighth grader Lincoln Kemling and Northwest ninth graders Micah Hinkel and Elaine Nabity were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest senior Schyler Packer was named Student of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Students of the Year recipients.

