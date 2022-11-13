YOUTH NOTES

Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named five area students as October Teenagers and Students of the Month.

Aurora Middle School seventh grader Gavin Holliday and Northwest ninth graders Kashiah Dandridge and Kolton Kerr-Enck, were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Elizabeth Morrow and Ben Folkers were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in Grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and Grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors, and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients, and two Student of the Year recipients.