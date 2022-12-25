 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

101 Christmases: Grand Island woman remembers stories of Christmas past

Frances Eschliman

Frances Eschliman stands by the Primrose Retirement Community Christmas tree at Stuhr Museum on Dec. 15. Eschliman, a centenarian, is celebrating her 101st Christmas.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

She remembers stirring the thick batter of her mother’s Christmas fruitcake as a little girl, then pouring the fruit- and nut-laden batter into round coffee tins.

“I loved her fruitcake. I wish I still had some, because it was so good.”

Eschliman’s father was a butcher. The family once called Chicago home, then Columbus. Her father’s family was originally from Switzerland.

She knows quite a bit about her family history. Eschliman is a genealogy enthusiast, and recalled one document stretching back generations before even her father.

“Right back down the line,” Eschliman said, “butcher, butcher, butcher. That was their trade.”

Frances Eschliman's Christmas memory

Frances Eschliman shared this Christmas memory on the Primrose Retirement Community Christmas tree at Stuhr Museum. Eschliman is celebrating her 101st Christmas.

That meant a hefty ham for Christmas dinner. How big?

Eschliman couldn’t give a weight estimate, but held up her hands wide.

The ham, as Eschliman’s memory serves her, was well over two feet long.

It was a good thing it was.

“We always had people for holidays.”

Sometimes that included relatives from a distance, neighbors and people they hadn’t yet known.

Sure, we’ve got room — come on over.

“Mama would put the ironing board up between the chairs and they’d take in more people.”

It was the Depression. Eschliman’s family was in the same position as many.

“Somehow we always made it,” Eschliman said with a sense of both pride and disbelief.

At Christmastime, Eschliman and her siblings each had one “big” present. Her father made it into a game.

Frances Eschliman performs Silent Night

Frances Eschliman, 101, performs a routine to Silent Night that she created as a teen. Eschliman's choreography was part of a Christmas performance at Primrose Retirement Community on Wednesday.

“Dad would tie a string onto the packages under the tree. And that would go off somewhere in the house. If you found that rope around or that string around, you’d find your package.”

Eschliman loved — loves — books.

“If I had one book, that’s all I did. I love to read. I just love to read. I would read anything. I like good stories.”

Beginning at 12 years of age, Eschliman estimated, she made a special friend — a pen pal, whose name was the same as hers.

The woman, who was about 16 years Eschliman’s senior, was employed by a company receiving praise in the newspaper for a job well done. The other Frances worked at a financial firm in Ohio.

Eschliman, with her mother’s blessing, reached out to the woman.

“I corresponded with her for quite a few years.”

Every Christmas Ohio Frances sent Nebraska Frances a gift.

“’Little Women’ … ‘Heidi’ ….”

Oftentimes Ohio Frances would write a Frances-themed verse for her young pen pal friend in the book’s cover.

“I had those books for years,” Eschliman said fondly. “They were falling apart but I did pass them on to my granddaughters.”

Eventually, the letters and gifts stopped. Eschliman never found out why, and the friends never met.

Frances Eschliman plays the bells

Frances Eschliman plays the bells as part of the Primrose Retirement Community's Christmas performance. Eschliman is celebrating her 101st Christmas – more than a century of holiday memories.

Eschliman loved her books and enjoyed spending time indoors. At Christmastime, it was tradition for her to help decorate the tree.

“For as long as I can remember,” she said.

December 28, 1941, Eschliman married her husband, Wayne, in Columbus.

Wayne’s family lived but 10 miles from hers.

“We wondered if we should get married because then we had Pearl Harbor three weeks before,” Eschliman said. “But we went home for Christmas.”

She said the wedding was “very simple.”

“These days, everybody would laugh, but we thought it was precious.”

Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Eventually, the Army led him to Arlington, Virginia.

Eschliman soon followed, tiny baby in tow.

Their first Christmas as a married couple was modest, Eschliman remembered. They had a tiny baby — their first — and each other.

Their home was new, but spare, Eschliman said.

“It was all new stuff, cement floors and everything. It was made up for just the soldiers and sailors. We had a refrigerator and a stove. And no furniture.

“We had one (electric) candle that we put up. We didn’t have a tree. We didn’t have much of anything.”

Wayne was out of the house for part of the day.

“At Christmas, everything was shut down. They wouldn’t let the wives come … to the Christmas dinner at the base.

“I was feeling a little bit low … I think I had a Spam sandwich or something.”

Her first Christmas as an Eschliman didn’t have the spread she helped her mother prepare and place on the table … the cranberry sauce … the ham her father selected for them, the children piercing the meat with whole cloves ... her mother’s fruitcake, moist and dense.

No Christmas tree with gifts attached. No book from Ohio.

There was no one to prop an ironing board up for.

“You couldn’t help but feel it.”

Eschliman heard the door.

It was the neighbor-lady.

She and her husband were having chicken for dinner. Would the young couple like to join them?

“I didn’t even eat chicken. But then I would have had a frog.”

Wayne came home and she announced their evening dinner plans.

Wayne was thrilled.

“Those people in that unit were wonderful. We really had a good time there.

“It was things that we wouldn’t do normally. But how did we do it?

“We made it work.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

