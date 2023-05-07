A leadership team in Grand Island has come up with a project to help fellow community members in need.

Members of Leadership Tomorrow, with the help of Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic students, assembled “Fresh Start Cups” Wednesday. The cups, which contained toiletries, emergency contact information and other necessities, were given to the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, nonprofits and other local resources for distribution.

“We decided we wanted to do something for the population and Grand Island that kind of gets forgotten,” said Tashawna Sawyer, member of Leadership Tomorrow Class 37’s impact team.

In 2020, nearly 13 out of every 10,000 Nebraskans were homeless, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Grand Island’s population in 2020 was nearly 52,944, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Sawyer said the needs homeless community members and others in need were in mind when the project was designed. The cups contain one large water cup filled with: a comb, toothpaste, toothbrush, eyeglass wipes and spray, cleaning cloths and a card with phone numbers to local and national help organizations.

“It was really hard for people to wrap their head around not having those basic things,” Sawyer said. “We really took the time to think, what do I do every morning when I get out of bed? What are those things that I need in my home?”

Sawyer said of the antibacterial cleaning cloths, “A lot of times people will go into convenience store bathrooms and wash in the sink. We were excited when we got the cleaning wipes.”

Wednesday morning Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic students worked with the Leadership Tomorrow Team to assemble the kits. Items were donated by CHI Health St. Francis, Unity Eye Centers, Trailview Dental, Stec and Stines Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, AK Stylz and Copycat Printing & Signs.

More Information Find out more about Leadership Unlimited's flagship program, Leadership Tomorrow, including how to nominate a local leader and how to apply.

“I think we just take some things that we have for granted,” Sawyer said.

Grand Island Central Catholic students assisted the impact team as part of GICC Service Day, a longtime school tradition observed Wednesday.

Grand Island Senior High student volunteers included members of the school’s chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals. The hope is the project will continue through them.