A tropical paradise in an Alda backyard: Garden put together by Business Coalition for Veterans

ALDA — Chef Anthony Brando has created a tropical paradise in an Alda backyard.

The botanical garden behind his home is a quiet, safe place for veterans and their families to enjoy.

Part of the veterans botanical garden is meant to resemble a Hawaiian paradise. The garden includes a large, above-ground pool, in which inflatable pink flamingos were floating Saturday. One of the signs on the fence read “Aloha,” and Brando was playing Don Ho music next to the pool.

“I’ve been to Hawaii twice and, man, it’s just so relaxing and so peaceful and calm,” Brando said. “That’s what I’m trying to create back there.”

Flowers and sunflowers surround the garden, which is at 601 Saturn St. Brando designed the area to be “just a refuge and a safe place to come to get away from the noise of Grand Island.”

Brando, who is known far and wide as Chef Anthony, is the founder of Business Coalition for Veterans, a nonprofit organization. He wishes he could do more for veterans than the botanical garden. “Our veterans deserve this and more,” he said.

On Saturday, 30 or 35 people attended the third annual Mervin Gustafson Fourth of July weekend veterans’ picnic.

About half of the attendees were veterans or family members of those who served. Early in the gathering, some young people frolicked in the pool. In addition to visiting, the guests enjoyed food prepared by Brando, who knows how to put together a meal.

The picnic is named after World War II Navy veteran Mervin Gustafson, Brando’s father-in-law. The Grand Island resident died in 2015 at the age of 88. Saturday was the first Gustafson picnic held at the Alda garden, which opened last fall with five or six bonfires.

A Navy veteran, Brando has told area veterans they don’t need his permission to enjoy the garden area. If they want to come out and relax, they’re free to bring their friends and families.

The grill is ready for their use, he tells them. “You can cook out, enjoy the facility. If you want me to participate, I can. But I don’t have to.”

Among Saturday’s attendees were Holly Jensen and her daughter, Arika, who designed and built three stepping stones for the botanical garden.

A couple of those attending were widows of veterans, such as Susanne Shaw of Grand Island. “Chef’s one of my very good friends,” she said.

Saturday’s picnic was also meant to be an open house. Some of Brando’s fellow church members from Destiny Church enjoyed the event.

Daniel Cameron, a veteran, was with Katherine Reed, who was celebrating her birthday.

Other friends on hand were Jan Ellston and her son, Shane, and Jeff Fickenseher. Jason Bonnes brought his 12-year-old daughter, Gabby.

Vicki Pflasterer showed up with her miniature horse, Shadow.

Other people at the picnic included Victoria Sok, who was in the Navy for 21 years, and Tim Rust, pastor of Destiny Church.

Those who visit the garden are asked to not bring alcohol or fireworks. Some veterans don’t like the loud noise of the Fourth of July.

“For some, it triggers a lot of PTSD — Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,” Brando said. “People don’t realize still the depths of what PTSD does to our veterans, but they’re learning more and more.”

Rust recently “bought a series for the church about a ministry that specifically works with PTSD sufferers,” Brando said.

Rust’s brother was in Vietnam. When he returned home, he was startled by the sound of a firecracker. “He’d hit the ground,” Rust said.

Discussion about PTSD is much-needed, Brando said.

Many veterans have low incomes and can’t afford areas that are nicer and quieter. That was his thinking when building the botanical garden.

Speaking to veterans, he emphasized once again, “You don’t need my permission to come out here.”

