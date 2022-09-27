A trio of judges will choose Miss Harvest of Harmony on Friday.

The pageant judging will take place at College Park throughout the day. The contestants will answer questions during a five-minute interview. They are judged on response to interview questions, resume, personal appearance, and their life aspirations.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening pageant program. Families of contestants, friends, and business sponsors are invited to attend the program. Members of the community are also invited to attend. Pageant tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 309 West 2nd Street, Grand Island.

Participating contestants are high school senior girls selected by their school. Harvest of Harmony pageant judges will select five finalists, including Miss Harvest of Harmony.

This year, the Harvest of Harmony parade will include 96 marching bands, 97 float entries, and 18 pageant contestants. The Harvest of Harmony parade, which begins at 8:15 a.m., is sponsored by Century 21 Realty.

The parade will begin at the corner of Fourth Street and Elm Street, heading west on Fourth Street before turning south onto Eddy Street. From there, parade entries will turn east onto Third Street, heading toward the end of the parade route at the corner of Third Street and Oak Street.

Twenty-eight of the bands will also perform at the Field Competition, sponsored by Big Red Treats.

Meet the pageant contestants

Miss Amherst Desiree Smith

Desiree is involved in speech, one act, drama, and choir. She is a member of the FFA. Desiree plans to attend a master esthetics program and hopes to own her own salon with her sister who is currently attending cosmetology school.

Miss Aurora Kaitlyn Oswald

Kaitlyn is a member of FBLA, National Honor Society, and speech. She is also involved in one act, the spring play, band and the musical. Kaitlyn enjoys volunteering at her church and the MCHI thrift shop. She plans to continue her education after high school by attending college and focusing on neuroscience.

Miss Boone Central Anne Praise Santos

Anne is involved in Band, SADD, and Art Club. She is also a member of FCCLA, Culture Club and Book Club. Anne was on the Principal’s Honor Roll. She volunteers with Operation Christmas, Saving Grace Bible Church Nursery and Good Samaritan Society Afternoon Activity. Anne plans to attend a 2 year college to complete her general studies and then transfer to a university to complete her degree in accounting.

Miss Brady Harley Bartels

Harley is a member of FCCLA, Band and Art Club. She is also involved with volleyball and basketball. Harley plans to attend NCTA in Curtis for vet school.

Miss Central City Brielle Hamer

Brielle is active in show choir, dance team and track. She has received an Academic Letter all four years of high school. Brielle plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix Arizona, and major in applied marketing and advertising. She also hopes to pursue a minor in dance.

Miss Cross County Jacelyn Rutherford

Jacelyn is involved in choir, band and one act. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCCLA, and speech. Jacelyn has been on the “A” Honor Roll all through high school. She is a youth leader for AWANAS club. Jacelyn enjoys playing music on her ukulele, guitar and piano. She plans to attend either Wayne State or UNK and pursue a degree in occupational therapy.

Miss Doniphan-Trumbull Hailey Keezer

Hailey is an active member in FCCLA and National Honor Society. She is involved in band, golf team, the musical and cheerleading. Hailey has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. She is nominated for NSAA Believers and Achievers this year. Hailey plans to attend a four year college in Nebraska and get a degree in Radiology Technology.

Miss Fullerton Julianna Maxfield

Julianna is an active member in FFA, one act team and is a member of the band and choir. She is also involved in speech. Julianna is involved in Cross Country, Basketball and Track and Field. She plans to attend Tabor College in Hillsboro Kansas where she plans to major in Elementary Education. Julianna will also be on their Cross Country and Track team.

Miss Grand Island Central Catholic-Daisy Bravo

Daisy is involved in speech, color guard, choir and art club. She is part of the musical production and the big/little Crusader mentor program. Daisy is member of National Honor Society and on the honor roll. Daisy plans to get a degree as a Family, Children, and School Social Work at UNK with a minor in Ethnic Studies. She also plans to work with immigration families, first-generation students, first-generation American children and families in poverty.

Miss Grand Island Northwest Brooklyn Colburn

Brooklyn is an active member in the Youth Leadership Tomorrow and Youth Philanthropy Board. She is also a member of the color guard, National Honor Society and bowling team. Brooklyn currently volunteers for the Literacy Council of Grand Island. She plans to major in Forensic Psychology with a minor in Criminology. After college Brooklyn would like to become a forensic psychologist for the FBI.

Miss Grand Island Senior High Samantha Gearhart

Samantha is involved with marching band, show choir and theatre. She is on the Honor Roll and a member of National Honor Society. Samantha currently volunteers at the Humane Society and vacation Bible school. She plans to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Business and Physiology while seeking entrepreneurship opportunities.

Miss Hampton Shayna Klute

Shayna is a member of band, choir and FFA. This past year she attended Girls State in Lincoln. She is also active in 4H, cheerleading and volleyball. Shayna enjoys helping with fair clean-up and Community Pride Day. Shayna plans to obtain a degree in Animal Science.

Miss Kearney Josie Steele

Josie is involved with wind ensemble and marching band. She is a member of Key Club, DAFY and FCCLA. She is on the Honor Roll and has lettered in band. Josie enjoys dance, painting and reading. She plans to go to college and get her Bachelor of Science Nursing degree. Josie is currently leaning towards being a traveling NICU nurse.

Miss McCool Junction Payton Gerken

Payton is an active member in Student Council, National Honor Society, speech and yearbook. She is a member of the FBLA, FBC, band, and one act. Payton is also involved in church youth group, cross country, track and cheer. She plans to attend a four year college where she can major in either forensic sciences or biology in hopes to one day becomes a forensic scientist specializing in DNA analysis.

Miss Osceola Allison Kuhn

Allison is involved in SWAG and one act. She is a member of the volleyball team. Allison has been on the honor roll all four years. She plans to attend Community College and pursue becoming a web developer.

Miss Palmer Joslynn Donahey

Joslynn is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, band and choir. She is involved in one act play, all school play and speech. Joslynn enjoys playing volleyball, basketball, and track. She plans to attend UNK and major in psychology and become a youth minister.

Miss St. Paul Maya Becker

Maya is involved in band, Math and Science club. She is a member of FCA, FFA, FCCLA and FBLA. Maya is on the all A honor roll and a member of National Honor Society. She enjoys traveling, dancing and painting. Maya plans to attend the University of Nebraska Kearney and major in pre-nursing.

Miss Wood River Eva Green

Eva is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish club, and one act. She is involved in choir, speech and the all school musical. Eva’s honors include all A honor roll, top 10, and 1st in her class. She enjoys volunteering with the Heartland United Way and Girl Scouts. Eva plans to attend a university with the goal of completing grad school to become a paleontologist.