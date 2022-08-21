AgLines: New leadership for Nebraska Corn Board

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Dan Nerud as the District 1 Director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Butler, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward counties.

Nerud, from Dorchester is replacing David Bruntz, from Friend, who served on the board since 2013 and chose not to seek reappointment.

A fourth-generation farmer, Nerud farms with his two sons. The Nerud family grows irrigated and dryland corn, soybeans, wheat and hay, and has a cow-calf herd in the Dorchester, Crete and Wilbur area.

In addition to his involvement with the Nebraska Corn Board, Nerud has served with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association for more than 10 years, on National Corn Growers Association Action Teams, and is currently serving as the vice-chair of the Membership and Engagement Action Team and on the Resolutions Committee. He is also a member of his local Southeast Corn Growers chapter.

Nerud’s position is effective immediately following his appointment by Gov. Ricketts. Additionally, Debbie Borg, of Allen, was reappointed to serve as the District 4 Director.

The Nebraska Corn Board also elected three farmers to serve leadership roles at its recent board meeting on Aug. 9.

The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.

Jay Reiners, at large director, was reelected as chairman of the board.

Reiners farms near Juniata, where he grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans.

He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm.

Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans.

Andy Groskopf, District 8 Director, was reelected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff, where he farms irrigated corn and dry edible beans.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushelcheckoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.

USDA to mail applications to producers impacted by disastersWASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced another installment (phase) in assistance to commodity and specialty crop producers impacted by natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021.

More than 18,000 producers will soon receive new or updated pre-filled disaster applications to offset eligible crop losses. Approximately $6.4 billion has already been distributed to 165,000 producers through USDA’s Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Relief Program.

“We knew when we announced ERP in May that we would have additional applications to send toward the end of the summer as we received new information, and we came to know of producers who were inadvertently left out of the first data set we used,” said Robert Bonner, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

FSA will begin mailing pre-filled applications in late August to producers who have potentially eligible losses and: Received crop insurance indemnities for qualifying 2020 and 2021 disaster events after May 2; and received crop insurance indemnities associated with Nursery, Supplemental Coverage Option, Stacked Income Protection Plan, Enhanced Coverage Option and Margin Protection policies; new primary policyholders not included in the initial insured producer Phase 1 mailing from May 25, because their claim records had not been filled; certain 2020 prevent plant losses related to qualifying 2020 disaster events that had only been recorded in crop insurance records as related to 2019 adverse weather events and, as such, were not previously provided in applications sent earlier this year; and new Substantial Beneficial Interest records, including SBIs where tax identification numbers were corrected.

Producers are expected to receive assistance direct deposited into their bank account within three business days after they sign and return the pre-filled application to the FSA county office and the county office enters the application into the system.

Before applying any program payment factors or eligibility criteria, it is estimated this next installment (phase) may generate about $756 million in assistance.

CPNRD board to set levy at Sept. 1 meetingThe Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1 to hear public comments on the proposed fiscal 2022/2023 levy.

General Manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $28,448,376.11, the required property tax is $4,395,462.13 — an increase of $411,839.44 from 2022.

The counties within the Central Platte NRD include all of Dawson and parts of Custer, Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Platte, Polk and Frontier.

Vogt said with the expected increase of 3.5% in the District’s total valuation, the proposed FY 2022/2023 levy is 0.023662 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022196.

With this levy, property owners with properties valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $23.66 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and education.

The board will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the CPNRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave. The meeting is scheduled a week later than usual to accommodate advertising requirements since valuations are not available from the counties until August 20.

‘Backyard Farmer’ set to visit Vala’s Pumpkin PatchLINCOLN — “Backyard Farmer,” a perennial favorite on Nebraska Public Media celebrating its 70th season, is going on the road to record a special program Monday, Aug. 22, at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, 12102 S. 180th St., near Gretna.

The public is invited to be part of this free, outdoor event near the Cider Silo with a question-and-answer panel from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. and live recording from 6 to 7 p.m. Vala’s will provide hay rack rides to the “Backyard Farmer” site from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts will answer lawn and garden questions. Experts include Jody Green, urban entomologist; Dennis Ferraro, wildlife biologist, and herpetologist; Kyle Broderick, plant and pest diagnostics extension educator; and Kelly Feehan, extension educator in Platte County.

A program segment with agronomist Vaughn Hammond will feature the growth and management of a variety of produce and flowers on Vala’s property.

In case of inclement weather, the taping will move indoors to the Pie Barn. This program will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on Nebraska Public Media.

The longest-running, locally produced television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays through September. It repeats at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Nebraska Public Media and at 4 p.m. Sundays and 5 p.m. Mondays on Create.