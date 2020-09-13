Worthy Matron Dianne Weiberg and Worthy Patron Jerry White have the blessing to open up and have Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES meetings again. The next meeting will be Sept. 14 due to Labor Day being the first Monday and will start at 7:30 p.m.
Members should wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Dress casually. It’s hoped to have enough attendance to have a quorum. No one is obligated to attend this meeting. Members are asked to do what you are comfortable with, stay safe and keep healthy.
