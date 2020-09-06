Another classic Calvin and Hobbes moment for me

Steve Fosselman Follow Steve Fosselman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maybe you’ve heard, I’m heading off into retirement this Friday after 29-1/2 years as your library director.

I’ve had all kinds of experiences along the way, and have especially enjoyed my column-writing moments.

Over the years I’ve used this column to provide basic advocacy for library services. One of my favorites is “Library still ‘forever free’ even after all these years” on July 30, 2017. We’re not “forever free” without sufficient appropriations from the city and county, however. Even during a pandemic, I remain confident in these words from Nebraska Revised Statutes Chapter 51-201.02:

“That public libraries perform services which are vitally important for the maintenance of an educated and democratic society, including, but not limited to, providing information which stimulates thought, awareness, and involvement in issues of public interest and providing avenues for intellectual and cultural growth and enjoyment. The Legislature further finds that an educated and culturally aware society is increasingly important in an economy in which Nebraskans must compete on a global scale. It is the intent of the Legislature that Nebraskans will help lead the nation into the world of the twenty-first century.”

As I’ve navigated between centuries, I had the opportunity to reminisce about interviewing for this job, in my 25th anniversary column on Feb. 28, 2016.

“It was a snowy morning and for pre-meeting fortification I pulled into a doughnut shop on South Locust Street where Subway is now. I arrived at the library, said to myself ‘wow, what a huge place,’ checked to make sure there were no traces of doughnut on face or suit, and the rest is 25 years of history