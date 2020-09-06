Another classic Calvin and Hobbes moment for me

Maybe you’ve heard, I’m heading off into retirement this Friday after 29-1/2 years as your library director.
I’ve had all kinds of experiences along the way, and have especially enjoyed my column-writing moments.
Over the years I’ve used this column to provide basic advocacy for library services. One of my favorites is “Library still ‘forever free’ even after all these years” on July 30, 2017. We’re not “forever free” without sufficient appropriations from the city and county, however. Even during a pandemic, I remain confident in these words from Nebraska Revised Statutes Chapter 51-201.02:
“That public libraries perform services which are vitally important for the maintenance of an educated and democratic society, including, but not limited to, providing information which stimulates thought, awareness, and involvement in issues of public interest and providing avenues for intellectual and cultural growth and enjoyment. The Legislature further finds that an educated and culturally aware society is increasingly important in an economy in which Nebraskans must compete on a global scale. It is the intent of the Legislature that Nebraskans will help lead the nation into the world of the twenty-first century.”
As I’ve navigated between centuries, I had the opportunity to reminisce about interviewing for this job, in my 25th anniversary column on Feb. 28, 2016.
“It was a snowy morning and for pre-meeting fortification I pulled into a doughnut shop on South Locust Street where Subway is now. I arrived at the library, said to myself ‘wow, what a huge place,’ checked to make sure there were no traces of doughnut on face or suit, and the rest is 25 years of history
“Such celebrations don’t come easily to me. Since even before 1884 when the city formed our library, this community service has always been and will always be much bigger than any one person. Thankfully, I am encouraged on a daily basis by so many mission-driven, dedicated, sincere and supportive individuals including library staff, volunteers and library board members …”
I’ve borrowed from Calvin and Hobbes many times in this column space over the years. Once was on April 1, 2011, in “Library life along the silvery knife” when I had this to say:
“I seem to be seem to be at a classic Calvin and Hobbes moment as shown at www.gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes/1995/12/31. Time to go exploring!” At the time I was celebrating my 20th anniversary as director, waxing nostalgic about our community:
“The long, wavering, gray line” is how Paul A. Johnsgard, author of “Those of the Gray Wind,” describes the presence of the sandhill cranes. Their destination as penned by Johnsgard is “a silvery knife cutting gracefully through the prairie.” Perhaps the cranes appreciate the same magnificent moon over the shimmering Platte that I’ll always carry in my memory of Grand Island.”
My wife, Cathy, and I so enjoy Grand Island with its diversity, our many longterm friendships, and what Ken Gnadt termed a “caring, sharing, volunteering community” when as Mayor he proclaimed Grand Island the City of Kindness back in 2002.
Our plans are to remain in Grand Island. I will really miss working with our fantastic fellow workers and providing service to such wonderful patrons, but in just a few days I’ll trade in my staff access library card for the same access you have. BTW, it’s Library Card Sign Up Month if you don’t already have your card.
As I ended that 2011 column, “What a pleasure to read, hear, watch and participate as we are all uniquely gifted in this life — through the many resources and programs of our public library — and in the process discover, imagine, learn and enjoy life along the silvery knife!”
Yes, time to go exploring!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library (at least until Friday!). Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
