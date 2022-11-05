Arc of Central Nebraska hawking honey to help

This weekend the Arc of Central Nebraska is continuing a sweet tradition that has lasted more than a half-century.

“Honey Sunday” raises money for the organization, which serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, of all ages.

The Arc of Central Nebraska, located in Grand Island, makes connections between its members and services.

“It’s important to learn where to go for services or just to get the help that they need, not only for people with developmental disabilities, but for their families,” said Julie Stahla, who is The Arc of Central Nebraska’s board president.

Stahla knows the organization well. It has helped her family connect with resources and discover leadership opportunities, as her son has Down syndrome.

“It’s been a very important organization for our family and to have the connections, not only on a local level, but on a state level.”

There is a small membership fee ($15 for individuals, $30 for families) to help the nonprofit with expenses, but all are welcome to ask for help, said Executive Director Teshawna Sawyer.

Honey Sunday is one of The Arc’s cornerstone fundraisers, which began 60 years ago in an effort to raise money to hire a special education teacher.

Today the sweet stuff helps pay for member programming, including social and leadership activities – sometimes costing The Arc of Central Nebraska thousands of dollars.

That includes an event called “Oh, Dear – the Future is Near” which was held recently.

“It brings in someone that talks about different things going on in the disability community … like how to get an IEP and what that means, guardianship … we talk about all the different kinds of things that go into raising a child that has a disability,” Sawyer explained.

Members also have opportunities to have leadership positions within The Arc of Central Nebraska and beyond.

“We have a yearly senatorial dinner, where we have a dinner at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln and we invite all the senators from the legislature to have dinner with us,” Stahla said. “As a member, you get a discounted ticket to that. You can sit at the table with your senator, and talk to him or her about any issue that is pressing — that you’re advocating for people with disabilities.”

Sunday is the final day of The Arc’s hawking honey. Each bottle is 12 ounces, and costs $6. The honey has been provided by Anselmo honey farm Chandler’s Sandhill Honey.

Sunday’s sale lasts 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Arc of Central Nebraska will have sweet spots at both Grand Island Super Savers, Daily Dose and Walmart North.

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, The Arc is always looking for volunteers – and welcoming members. (Currently there are about 100, Stahla says.)

To learn more about volunteering for The Arc of Central Nebraska, becoming a member or learning about services and events, visit https://www.arccentralne.org/ or call (308) 379-8070.