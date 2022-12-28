Area youth learn about raptors at Grand Island Public Library

Grand Island and area youth got a lesson in Nebraska raptors' role in the environment Wednesday at the Grand Island Public Library.

Giving the program was Dianne Glenn and Patty Albright of the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Woodland Rescue program in Omaha.

Albright, who is a volunteer, said it is a privilege working with birds and teaching others about the role birds of prey play in the state’s ecology, along with telling the public about what makes these birds so special and important to the environment.

“It is a wonderful program,” Albright said. “It allows people to get up close and personal with these birds.”

Nebraska is a diverse state with wooded regions in the eastern part of the state and the tall- and short-grass prairies in the central and western parts of the state. There are 21 different birds of prey found in the state. According to the University of Nebraska Lincoln, the state is host to 17 species of hawks, along with two eagles and eight owls. Nebraska also sees other birds of prey because of its location in the Central Flyway.

The youth learned the ecological role that birds of prey play as an apex predator, such as maintaining population control among the species they prey on, along with removing the old, sick and weak prey species.

As part of the program, Glenn and Albright brought along an owl, a falcon and a redtail hawk that had been rescued by the Fontenelle raptor program. The rescued birds of prey have a home at Fontenelle Forest in Omaha. Also, they travel with Glenn and Albright when they give educational programs about Nebraska raptors to the public.

Both Glenn and Albright have been involved with the Fontenelle Forest raptor program now for 20 years.

At Fontenelle, they have a Raptor Woodland Refuge, which is a canopy-level exhibit designed to the natural habitat of the 13 different species of rescued birds that live there.

“We like the children knowing the importance of raptors,” Albright said.

This introduction to raptors, she said, also helps spark future interest by the youth in learning more about Nebraska’s natural environment.

“We hope they leave wanting to learn more about the birds,” Albright said.

There were more than 60 kids and adults in attendance for Wednesday’s program.

With Glenn and Albright handling the birds, this interactive program allows for a lot of questions and answers between the instructors and the students.

“We want that type of interaction,” Albright said. "They ask a lot of questions and we ask questions. They learn from us and we learn from them.”

For more information about Fontenelle Forest, visit their website at fontenelleforest.org. For more information about the Grand Island Public Library, visit www.gilibrary.org.