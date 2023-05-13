Central Community College-Hastings has again received ASE Training Program accreditation, the school announced Friday.

To receive reaccreditation, CCC’s automotive technology program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that evaluates automotive technology education programs against automotive service industry-based standards.

Evaluations, like what CCC underwent, take into consideration nationally accepted standards of excellence in instruction, facilities and equipment.

Kyle Finecy, an automotive technology instructor at CCC, said the accreditation means the school is “teaching what the industry wants. With that, it allows the students to have an advantage in the workplace, and it also gives them experience towards the professional certification of ASE.”

Michael Coley, ASE Foundation president, said the reaccreditation is “great news” for young people interested in automotives.

“Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that CCC’s graduates will be employable entry-level technicians,” Coley said in a statement. “As a result of the quality education provided by CCC, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the workforce.”

According to its website, the ASE Education Foundation also develops career-readiness education for students which fuse local partnerships, rigorous standard-based education, workplace experience, and mentorship together.