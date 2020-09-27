Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Sept. 17 at Blessed Sacrament, with Regent Gayle Spary calling the meeting to order by saying three Hail Mary’s for those with the Covid-19 and those who will get it.

Spary explained that the group’s meeting has been changed to Thursday because of Covid-19 and needing a room big enough for members to spread out.

Dorothy Woltman from Legislation reported that during the Legislature’s August session, LB 814, the dismemberment abortion bill, was passed.

Michelle McDonald reported on Roses for Baptism. A new display, saying “I am here,” is in the gathering area. A Spiritual Adoption baby shower is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4. Items needed for moms and their little ones may be placed in the Pack n’ Play or dropped off at the office by Oct. 4. Donations will be distributed to Central Community College and Hope Harbor here in Grand Island.

A letter was read from new National Regent Sherri Melle. This year her theme will be “Let all you do be done with love.”

It was mentioned that members should attend funerals for court members with the other two Ava Maria courts in Grand Island.