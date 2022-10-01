CC Wall of honor a learning experience for all

Central City students are learning history through family lineage.

When you walk inside the elementary school you will immediately see the Wall of Honor, which is full of photos and details about military service men and women who have ties to people at the school, whether it is students or faculty.

The wall is divided by military branch, Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines, including reserves. So far, no Coast Guard members have been turned in to be posted.

The Wall of Honor is the brainchild of Patricia Hopkins, a paraeducator at the school. Hopkins said the wall is on its 12th year.

“We did this in a previous school I worked at 13 years ago and I brought the idea with me,” said Hopkins. “I asked the administration about doing it and they said it was OK.”

Currently the wall honors 178 veterans and active service members. “The most we have ever had is around 213 photos,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said she and other staff members use the wall as a way to teach history and what being a veteran or military service person means.

“I want them to learn to appreciate our veterans and understand they sacrifice a lot for our country,” she said.

So are students enjoying the wall? Yes.

“The kids will take their parents or grandparents over and show them photos on the wall,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins also let the students help put the photos on the wall to feel a part of something special. One such student, fourth-grader Bentley Lavene, is happy to show off photos of his family members on the wall.

Lavene said he likes seeing the photos of his family members, and appreciates being a part of the creation of the tribute.

“I can honor them and feel great about myself,” said Lavene. “So when I see them (the veterans) I can tell them thank you for their service.”

Lavene said he and other students discuss what the photos on the wall mean.

“I ask them what is this all about, “ he said. “They (the other kids) say it’s about we honor our veterans and how they served in the Army in wars, and I tell them, yep, that’s what it is.”

Lavene’s younger sister Aubrey, a second-grader at the school, said she too loves seeing their family members on the wall.

“It means they are my favorite,” she said.

Fourth-grader Ian Cress said even though he doesn’t have any relatives honored on the wall, he is happy to be a part of the creation and appreciates those who are featured.

“All these people helped fight and help make this a better place,” said Cress.

Ian’s brother Noah Cress said his favorite part of the wall is the guns.

“They can shoot, and make noises that kind of sound like fireworks,” he said. He helped with the sticky tack and putting up the stars on the wall.

Noah pointed out the Civil War veteran photo and said he liked the guy’s sword.

The photos will be reused year to year as long as one family member is still going to school there. Hopkins said when the kids get older and move on to middle school, the photos go with them.

“When kids leave and go to middle school they take (the photos) with them, or if they move away, I take them down so we start over,” she said.

The photos are not only a picture and a name, but branch, rank and years they served, which Hopkins said is not only important to share, but a lot of work to gather.

“I am very particular on having the entire veteran or military service members’ info besides just having a photo,’’ she said.

The oldest photo on the wall dates back to the Civil War veteran, which was brought in by a family about seven years ago who still have children that attend the school.

Not only are the military members on the walls, but there are signs naming every war or conflict the United States has been involved in. Hopkins said it was important to get all the info on there.

Hopkins herself has some photos on the wall of her husband, an Army veteran, and her two sons and a daughter-in-law who are in the military. She also has a few more family members represented.

Hopkins said the wall will remain up through Veterans Day and will be taken down after Thanksgiving.