Cedar Hollow basketball player gets the play of the game, an experience of a lifetime

Cedar Hollow basketball player Sophie Ummel had the biggest game of her young life Monday.

Her team, who was playing Grand Island Central Catholic, set aside a time in the game that was all for Ummel, who has Down Syndrome.

“At the beginning of the year we had decided that one of our last games, we would get her in to play,” said Cedar Hollow Middle School girls basketball team coach Haley Beckstead.

“We wanted her to be the one to dribble the ball down and for her to be the one that was shooting,” Beckstead said.

“It was so fun just to see her pop that shot,” said Kyla Fuchtman, who is a special services teacher at Cedar Hollow. “She had this little flick, and she held it there for a (second),”

The team was excited for Ummel’s big play, Beckstead said.

“I think they were just as excited to run this play the other day as she was,” she said. “Before the game, I was like, ‘OK, remember, we have to still play the game.’

“(The team was) just so amped up and ready for this play to happen.”

The play, which Ummel dubbed “Teen Wolf” in honor of her favorite TV show, culminated with Ummel hitting her second shot.

The crowd went wild. Including GICC’s team.

“They were cheering for her after the play was over. I always appreciated that GICC was on board with it and went along with the play,” Beckstead said.

Like many good basketball players, Ummel started young and worked her way up.

“She has had a love for basketball since day one, so it’s been fun to watch her grow,” said Beckstead, who has known Ummel since kindergarten.

“When she decided to go out this year, we were super pumped.”

This year, she started out as a student manager.

“We had a little checklist that she had to do every day that she came into practice,” Beckstead said. “It had pictures of different things that she had to do before we started.”

That included getting equipment ready and taking attendance.

“We had the support of her PT … and speech (pathologist) creating some different avenues for her to be involved with some visuals and things that then she could take care of every day at practice,” Fuchtman said.

She soon went from preparations to practice for the Grand Island school’s team.

“If it was something we felt she could do in a safe way, then she would come in to do the drill with us,” Beckstead said.

“You know, she’s not a bad dribbler, and she can shoot the ball pretty well, too,” Beckstead added.

Ummel showed those skills both in practice and at the big game, Beckstead said.

“The first few times that we practiced it she barely missed — she would make it on the first try. I think in our games, it she made it on the second shot.”

Beckstead said Ummel had an idea that the game was a special one.

“She knew a little bit,” Beckstead said. “We just kept it kind of low key because I didn’t want to make her too nervous.”

Lessons in basketball go beyond the court — something the team helped Ummel with.

“We talked about before practice, interacting with her teammates and her coaches in appropriate ways,” Beckstead said. “Down the road this is going to teach her lifelong lessons that she will need as she goes to high school or even as an adult.”

Ummel’s Cedar Hollow teammates — and classmates — have learned from Ummel, too, Beckstead said.

“Some of these kids, you could tell it meant a lot to them. I think that every day is a gift. And sometimes people take for granted … (Ummel) is unable to do some of the things that we are able to do,” the coach explained.

“I have always said that her class has done an exceptional job, including her … supporting her — making her feel like they are.”

Fuchtman said basketball — particularly this year — has lifted Ummel and her teammates up.

“I think sports have been huge for her and I’m glad that she’s doing it this year. I really hope to see her maybe do it in years to follow.”

Days after the big game against GICC, Ummel admitted she was pretty nervous on game day, despite her coach and teammates trying to keep things under wraps.

“That’s a pretty normal feeling to be nervous, but you handled it really well,” Fuchtman told the student-athlete.

“You didn’t look like it,” Fuchtman added. “You went in and you (were) like ‘we’re ready for the ball’ and they threw it right to you.”

“I love basketball — just playing the game,” Ummel said.

She had been practicing at home and at school. After all, it was the biggest game of Ummel’s life.

So far.