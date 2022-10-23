Cedar Hollow students create mindful media

Kids' use of devices more often than not gets a bad rap, but Northwest Public School District is combatting that through teaching digital citizenship.

“There’s a stigma out there that students are scrolling a lot and they're constantly on their devices. They're seeing lots of negativity, so then they post negative things,” said Heather Callihan, technology integrationist for Northwest Public Schools.

In her role, Callihan works with teachers to promote use of electronic devices in the classroom. She has created a student digital citizenship club at Cedar Hollow to break the student-scrolling stigma.

“My goal is to give students opportunities to use digital for good, technology for good, and create the content that makes people feel good — that celebrates others — and practice that,” she said.

Callihan said with the support of Northwest’s administration, “we've really done a good job of building a culture of digital for good.”

Her efforts started in Northwest High School. This year Callihan took "digital good" to Cedar Hollow, engaging a group of seventh-graders.

Before her current role, Callihan was a teacher.

“I first started teaching technology in middle school. I felt like there was this trend to talking to students about what not to do — not to communicate with people they didn't know. Be careful what information you're giving others online.”

They are worthy points, Calllihan indicated, but keeping kids away from social media isn’t necessarily the answer.

“You can't talk to kids about how to play basketball,” she explained. “They have to be able to be in the gym, they have to be able to practice dribbling … they have to practice those skills. Using technology is no different.”

Cedar Hollow’s technology gym is during lunch time at the beginning of the week, when a group of seventh graders meets to collaborate and create digital content to celebrate their schoolmates.

Seventh graders Corbyn Roy, Traelynn Callihan, Regan Lenz, Adylan Snyder, Ruger Schutt, Major Bowen, Bryson Walker, Hayley Wichman and Hayle Saathoff, have embraced their volunteer role as digital citizenship leaders at Cedar Hollow, Callihan said.

At the onset of the club, the students had their content — including encouraging messages and reminders — completed the same afternoon.

Ruger Schutt, one of Cedar Hollow’s club members, said “Instead of just the normal ways you use it in school, there's more ways you can use it.”

As the weeks have passed, Callihan said she has seen changes in the students.

“We're teaching them real life skills, organization workflow … these kids are taking that leadership role, because they're creating a Google Doc and establishing: what do we have here? Who's assigned to this? What's the deadline?”

The students started by creating still graphics, like jpegs and pngs, but have begun dabbling in animated images.

“When we first met or came together and did this, we didn't make as creative stuff as we do now,” said member Traelyn Callihan. “Each time we get better and we know what to do.”

Heather Callihan, who is Traelyn’s mom, said of digital citizenship efforts, “You focus on getting kids to be balanced, getting them to be an impact … to be informed and engaged.

“The way to do that is to get them to create content.”

Schutt said he feels more “mindful” when he’s creating content.

Major Bowen, one of Schutt’s fellow club members, indicated the same.

“There's a TV by the office. Since we're doing things and little kids come and see it.”

Students have been mindful in sharing information important to other students on Cedar Hollow’s hallway TV screen and social media, Callihan said.

“Earlier this week, it started getting chilly out. All of a sudden, in my inbox I had a request to approve a post reminding students to wear coats,” she said. “That was not on our list of things that needed to be covered.”

That includes activities and accomplishments.

Bowen had an idea when his sister, a Cedar Hollow kindergartener, took a class trip to the local pumpkin patch. He created a png (a type of digital image) featuring the kindergartener’s outing, merging photos with creative text.

“I just thought of it,” Bowen said modestly.

Bowen’s idea was just one example of self-motivation and inspiration Callihan pointed out.

“The goal is to plant the seed, get kids and teachers to run with it, but make it theirs,” Callihan said. “I Just want to be the facilitator: promote what I know about what I think is good practice and then let them do their thing.”

“Kids can do great things with technology.”