There are many exciting things going on in Grand Island, including at your Grand Island Public Library!

You can feel the “commUNITY” vibe in the air as people come together!

This vibe is affecting my senses. I see it in our diverse library. I hear about great things in our community from programs, meetings and feedback. I can smell and taste it in our coffee shops and restaurants. I touch it as I take my grandkids to the busy Field House or the YMCA to sit and watch their sport events.

I am so excited to see all of the great synergy including kindness going on in our community as people come together. I have been very excited about our annual report, which covers Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, is all about people coming together. I presented it to the City Council on Feb. 14. A paper edition is available at the library.

This report was the year where our patrons really came back. The previous year we had mostly virtual programming. Our circulation went up 25.4%! Our registered patron cardholders increased 5.3 %. Yes, anyone living in Hall County can get a card free. We worked with reduced staff and library hours. We made it. We as a commUNITY came together.

We offered many community programs such as the popular Community Seed Library to give out free seeds and starter plants and it will be back this year. You can check it out by the Reference Help Desk. This program can save you money and can help to teach you to grow some of your own food or flowers.

The library also partnered again with … well everyone it seems. The AARP tax help program helped more than 500 people and they are back again this year. You can call 211 to set up a time to get help with your taxes. The library has partnered with programs from the Central District Health Department, CHI Health St. Francis, Heartland Health navigators, United Way, YWCA, Adult Basic Education, Multicultural Coalition, Literacy Council, O’Connor Learning Center, Headstart, H3C, Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hope Harbor, Girl and Boys Scouts, and the Department of Labor, just to name a few.

Library patrons have also loved having the GI 150 historical programming this past year. We collaborate with the Hall County Historical Society with the popular ByGone Book Club. The club meets at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at the library and each meeting focuses on a local historical book. Join us March 11 for “Wolves in Blue: Stories of the North Brothers and Their Pawnee Scouts” by Jean A. Lukesh, who will lead the discussion.

We sure appreciate the support of our patrons, the mayor, city council, library board, and foundation board and staff. We did get their support to add some staff and hours back to be open seven days a week so we are now open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

We are seeing many families coming in. It is a great place to visit and get books, movies, magazines, use computers, ask for a tour of the Makerspace, use study rooms, play video or board games, and check out tutor.com for homework help!

We have many great things coming up so visit https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup for Spring Break info (March 3-10) for children and teens. Some notable ones to “save-the-date” for are the Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash set for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2; Humanities Nebraska Presents Storytelling, and the Hispanic Oral Tradition with Linda Garcia-Perez at 2 p.m.

I would like to thank the nice lady who bought me a Diet Coke at McDonald’s this morning. This kindness had me thinking about Grand Island/Hall County and I’m very happy to call this home-my commUNITY!