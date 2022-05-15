Celine Swan: Celebrate the good — you can do it!

It seems I have this type of resilient attitude. I received this “gift” from my parents that if something is bad in your day or your life do not give up! Therefore, I try to always tell myself that tomorrow will be better and to celebrate the good.

I think of how much people in Grand Island and Hall County really love the library and it just makes my heart so happy. The library has such an amazing value to so many people in our community. You have to visit our Facebook page to see some of the video testimonials https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary/ from patrons that say how much and why they love the library.

The Library Strategic Plan for 2022-2027 came out on May 9. The Grand Island Public Library Board, foundation, staff members and patrons created this new plan for our library and it describes our core purpose and values, and vision for future success while also identifying goal areas where the library will direct its energy and resources over the next five years.

To view the 2022-2027 GIPL Strategic Plan, please visit www.gilibrary.org/about-us/gilibrary-2020. We have some paper copies to read inside the library and we will have some copies printed soon from the printer if you would like one to take home.

The Grand Island Public Library Foundation took part in the Go Big Give campaign on May 5. The foundation would like to give a genuine, heartfelt thank you to both boards, volunteers, staff and the community. We raised just under $8,000.

The synergy created by everyone was so amazing. We were excited for the Buy One Get One Book Sale, the free coffee and cupcakes from the Chocolate Bar, the spin the wheel for prizes in the foyer, and the big shredding event with Paper Tiger.

The library also has some cool things to check out such as an amazing art show in the Library Art Alcove by local artist John Galbraith on display through the end of May. It is definitely one of the best we have had.

We are looking forward to some children’s, teen and adult art contests this summer. We also have an amazing Seed Library to get seeds and information on growing your own garden.

I think we can really celebrate the good in the world when we teach children to love reading. Our Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program kickoff is set for 6 p.m. May 23 at with Captain Toby Kid. Kids can dress like a pirate. Remember everyone can get signed up in Beanstack right away and start adding those minutes in on May 20.

A great way to make a difference in the lives of a child is to volunteer for the summer reading program. We have a weekly summer reading enrichment where a volunteer sits and listens to kids read or — if they are too young or struggle to read — you read to them.

I’ve had so many volunteers say that they get back so much more than what they give reading to a child. We really don’t want kids to have the summer slide where they don’t read and their scores go down. You can contact the Kim our volunteer coordinator at 308-385-5333, ext. 112.

So celebrate the good! Stop in and get a library card! It’s free if you live in Grand Island or Hall County. It will make you feel empowered. Information is a great feeling.

Set up a time to get a tour of the library or Makerspace, book a librarian to learn how to use Libby or Hoopla on your device for the summer, join a book club or attend an author event, buy a book at the book sale. Be the good!

Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.

