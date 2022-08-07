Celine Swan: ‘It’s been a minute’

I am liking this slang phrase “It’s been a minute” which means that it has been a while since you did something.

I am going to use this phrase to challenge myself to do things that I put off or I have always wanted to try. I was thinking about people I see in the community and they say “well I haven’t done this or that” with the library.

I have people say to me “I should get a library card” or “My card is from 40 years ago will it still work?” Well, probably not but getting a library card is easy. September is Library Card Sign-up Month but the library promotes people getting the SMART card, a library card year round. All you need is a current photo ID and address, such as a driver’s license. If the address is not correct bring in a piece of mail such as a gas or utility bill, a check blank, something with your current address. We even have a sign-up station inside the library or from our website https://gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com/#section=obrsignup.

Your card is important. If you lose it, please call the library to report it lost at 308-385-5333. If you need a replacement card you can get one for just a dollar. If you live in Hall County your card is free when you apply. If you own property in Hall County, bring in your information and you can get your card for free. Yes, even babies can get their own card. Kids love to have their own card and pick their own books. It teaches the “littles” responsibility.

I also have people tell me they have not been in the library for years. I always encourage them to stop by and see what is new, ask for a tour and check out our website www.gilibrary.org or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary.

The library of yesteryear with a “shushing” librarian and bun are a thing of the past. The children’s area is a wonderful — sometimes busy and noisy — hands-on area with fun things such as an art station, castle, and kitchen with new stations coming soon for the fall.

We have a terrific teen area with a Switch gaming station, board games, teen study room, new computers and coming soon the Makerspace Gateway for teens to do some creative STEAM projects. This gateway will be in the teen area and have resources available to use.

I might add that all of the public computers have been updated this past year. It’s been a long minute with our technology stretched to being outdated, and cumbersome to use.

Adults have a computer lab to use, study rooms, Roberta Lawrey Genealogy area, and the Makerspace Lab. Contact the library if you are interested in taking a tour of the Makerspace by yourself, inviting your book club or other social group to do a fun night of learning about the makerspace and doing a project.

If you have a business you could benefit from the many things you can create and use such as signs, buttons, t-shirts, mugs, and even lasered items such as carving boards, ornaments, etched glass, Bernina sewing machine, and our 3-D printer!

Some fun things for transitioning to fall are the community art show that we have on display through the end of August in art alcove. There are 25 artists that are taking part. We also have fall programs for all ages that begin right after Labor Day.

The library is a partner with Grand Island 150 celebrating 150 years of Grand Island. We have our first program planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 21, with the Andrew Carnegie reenactment. This is a Humanities Nebraska program and is free.

For more programs, check out www.visitgrandisland.com . Take a minute … or longer!