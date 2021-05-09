 Skip to main content
Central Community College honors Amy Stuart with Campus Spirit Award
Central Community College honors Amy Stuart with Campus Spirit Award

Amy Stuart

Amy Stuart of Henderson has received the 2020-21 Campus Spirit Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.

The Campus Spirit Award recognizes employees who make a significant contribution to CCC. The award focuses on service above and beyond what is considered a normal or expected part of their job description.

Stuart is the drafting and design technology instructor at the Grand Island Campus. “As a department-of-one on campus, it would be easy to work in a silo and perhaps fly under the radar, but she stands out as one who goes the extra mile to care for her students,” the nominator said.

Stuart was cited for promoting her program in innovative ways, working with faculty members in other divisions to support students struggling with coursework and for being actively involved in projects outside her division.

Stuart “jumped at the chance” to use the 3-D printer to benefit both the campus and community. For CCC, she fabricated models that are now instructional tools in calculus classes. For the community, she made headgear frames for face shields and s-hooks for face masks for health care providers fighting COVID-19.

She also has been involved with the Nebraska Summer Transportation Institute, a summer camp offered by the CCC extended learning services department to students who want to learn about the transportation career fields.

