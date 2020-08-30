 Skip to main content
Club Calendar - September 2020
Club Calendar - September 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, Ashley Park, northeast corner of Broadwell and Capital avenues. Information: Karen Linday, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m. Book pick: “Before We Werer Yours” by Lisa Wingate. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: (308) 379-2211.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Stolley Park. Information: (308) 379-5789.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: JIm Wilson, (308) 384-8998.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, (308) 382-8392.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center 417 W. Third. Information: (308) 379-4914.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Friday, Sept. 4

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Monday, Sept. 7

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, Aurora.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Gold Club. All new residents welcome. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild — 6 p.m. school, “English Paper Piecing,” presented by Judy Williams; and 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Modern Roots,” lecture and trunk show presented by Marsha Gormley Swanson of Omaha. Information, Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.

Military Order of the Purple Heart — 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Bob Beal, (308) 583-2627; Auxiliary, Angie Foster, (308) 520-5791.

Friday, Sept. 11

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or Adzeing@msn.com

Monday, Sept. 14

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St. Information: JoAnn Oseka, (308) 379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, (308) 382-2601.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, Sutters Deli, 371 N. Broadwell. Information: (308) 382-8101.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.

Friday, Sept. 18

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Monday, Sept. 21

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Friday, Sept. 25

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung at (402) 984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.

Monday, Sept. 28

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 380-9472.

Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m. Contact KayLynn Hayes, (308) 391-0300, for location.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center 417 W. Third. Information: (308) 379-4914.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 2

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

