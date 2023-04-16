Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for March were:

Thursday, March 2— First, Pat Vogel, LeeAnn Jensen; second, Charlie Fox, Catherine Kutilek; third, Mary Fox, Linda Hessel.

Tuesday, March 7 — First, Tom Beswick, Mary Fox; second, Gina Olsen, Pam Millnitz; third, Pat Vogel, Charlie Fox.

Thursday, March 9 — First, Gina Olsen, Catherine Kutilek; second, Marilyn Zastrow, Myrna Sullivan; third, Linda Hessel, Mary Fox.

Tuesday, March 14 — First, Gina Olsen, Mary Fox; second, Steve Millnitz, Bob Fickes; tied for third, Tom Beswick, Myrna Sullivan and Charlie Fox, Mona Dubas.

Thursday, March 16 — First, LeeAnn Jensen, Connie Yost; second, Catherine Kutilek, Tom Beswick; third, Charlie Fox, Myrna Sullivan.

Tuesday, March 21 — First, LeeAnn Jensen, Myrna Sullivan; second, Linda Hessel, Mona Dubas; third, Bob Fickes, Tom Beswick.

Thursday, March 23 — First, Pat Vogel, Myrna Sullivan; second, Bob Fickes, Maria Dierks; third, Pam and Steve Millnitz.

Tuesday, March 28 — First, Mary Fox, Gina Olsen; second, Charlie Fox, LeeAnn Jensen; tied for third, Linda Hessel, Mona Dubas and Myrna Sullivan, Keith Sinor.

Danish Sisterhood

Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113 met April 4 at the home of Sylvia McTavish for a sack lunch and meeting, with eight members present.

Edie Grim read correspondence from inactive members Lois Baach, Joan White and Donita Alderton.

All the raffle tickets were sold and copies for the agenda will be given out for the national convention set for Oct. 6-8 in Minnesota.

President Diana Honore lead the memorial service for departed sister Donna Andersen. Honore read the obituary, and Grim read the poem, “The Stopping Place.”

Vickie Vig from Holdrege will become a new member.

The annual district convention is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Lincoln.

Christine Rinedone was installed as the group’s new treasurer.

The lodge will next meet for a sack lunch at noon May 1 at the home of Leila Johnson.

Anyone interested in joining the group, can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

Gateway Toastmasters

The theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ March 29 meeting was, “Love is a Verb.” Anita Lewandowski led the group as toastmaster.

Jerry Posey recited an original poem for the invocation. Jackie Gfeller introduced the word of the night, “devotion.” Mary Ingram entertained as joke master. Mary Girard gave a colorful presentation about finding joy in the simple things.

Ingram led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Posey and Gfeller addressed her questions about building a life you love.

Mitch Nickerson was the general evaluator for the meeting. Assisting him was Gfeller, as she evaluated the speaker.

Toastmaster Mary Girard opened the April 5 meeting with the club’s mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Her theme was, “Inspiring Moments?”

Mike Frank read a beautiful prayer for the invocation. Word master Jerry Posey introduced “loquacious” as the word for the night.

Arthur Wentz brought laughter to the group as joke master. Speaker Mitch Nickerson gave a humorous look at aging!

Frank led the Table Topic portion of the meeting where he asks the participants a question. They respond with a one-to-two minute response. Wentz, Posey and Jackie Gfeller met the challenge.

Gfeller served as general evaluator for the meeting. Chris Waters gave an effective evaluation of the speaker. Mary Ingram gave her timing report.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteer nebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Junior Woman’s Club

President JoAnn Oseka welcomed 10 ladies and one guest to GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Junior Woman’s Club’s April 3 meeting at First-Faith United Methodist Church.

Kelsey Dramse, children’s coordinator for Hope Harbor, was the speaker. She reported receiving a grant to redo the teen room at Hope Harbor. Also, Hope Harbor obtained a new toy kitchen and items for that kitchen for the younger children to play with. Twelve pillowcases were given to Dramse for Hope Harbor.

Connie Sears’ Thought for the Day was “After the Winter, God Sent the Spring.”

A thank-you note was received from the National Fire Safety Council for the donation they received.

Upcoming events: 1. The NFWC convention, April 20-22 in Papillion. 2. GoBigGive, May 4. 3. Groundwater Festival, May 16; volunteer forms are available. 4. Caring Women wiping tables for fire school, tentative date May 17; members are to let Oseka know if you can help. 5. District V/VI Convention, tentative date Oct. 14 in Kearney.

It was reported there were no applications to attend Girls State this year.

A possible new project could be making bags for wheelchairs. They would be used to put the foot rests in when taken off for various reasons.

Members wishing to volunteer as a group at the Grand Theatre, are to let Oseka or Liz Gerberdin know.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. May 1 at Oseka’s home. The speaker will be a representative from St. Croix Hospice. Marlene Schmidt will have the Thought for the Day.