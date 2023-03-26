Hall County VFWA 1347

Eleven Hall County VFWA 1347 members were present when they met March 7 at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer followed by Patriotic Instructor David Jewett leading the Pledge of Allegiance. President Lori Skala called the meeting to order.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center sent a thank-you note for February treats received.

Linda Winget reported volunteers are now being allowed in the Grand Island Regional Medical Center with stipulations. Only up to three volunteers wearing masks and able to show proof of vaccination will be allowed for an hour to participate with activities with residents. St. Patrick’s Day cookies were supplied for March.

Legislative Committee Chair LaVonne Catron reported a bill concerning the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery is still in committee at the Nebraska Legislature. Skala attended the committee hearing and reported the hearing room was full.

Skala also attended the Fonner Park races during Military Recognition Day. The group needs to decide what to do with the winners blanket for the VFW Auxiliary race.

Kelly reported a hat will be decorated with poppies for the state convention buddy poppy contest in June.

Youth Committee LaDonna Obermiller reported the 4-H Club is active with programs.

Catron announced the group is still a few members short of making 100% of last years’ numbers.

Hospital Representative Billie Herron met with new Deputy Linda Winget to inform her of the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Jewett reported he would be responsible for contacting members about becoming officers or committee chairs for the 2023-24 year.

The District VFW and Auxiliary District meeting will be in Broken Bow in April.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the UVC. Lunch will be available at noon. Everyone is encouraged to attend for the election of officers.

Hargis House Women’s Club

Members of Hargis House Women’s Club met March 14.

The general meeting was preceded by a program on Evelyn Sharp presented by Jean Lukesh. Sharpe was the best known woman World War II aerator.

President Sherry Moore called the meeting to order.

Martha Moellenberndt and Linda Studley reported on the tea party set for April 22 at the house, sharing that reservations are quickly filling up.

The group is currently contributing to the community’s betterment by making toiletry and cosmetic bags for Willow Rising clients and birthday cake kits for Hope Harbor.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Hargis House. The group’s mission is to restore the house and to celebrate its history and that of the Victorian era, while contributing to the community.

For additional information or to request a membership application, call 308-850-1480.

Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma

Members of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met March 18 at the Hy-Vee meeting room.

Sue Gronemeyer and Jan Heady were the hostesses.

President Colleen O’Neill called the meeting to order with 14 members and three guests present.

Gronemeyer read a thank-you note from Big Brothers Big Sisters and from the family of Saundra Bottger.

Kathy Behring shared the planned programs from September 2023 to May 2024. Sarah Nedrig reminded members there would be a yearbook insert for 2023-24.

Jenny Messerer reported she has received one scholarship application; they are due by May 1.

O’Neill announced Gamma Chapter received the $500 Esther Pilster grant for a summer networking workshop with neighboring chapters and state officers. Rebecca Hoobler, Colleen O’Neill, Messerer and Cathy Morgan volunteered to serve on the planning committee.

O’Neill reminded members the Nebraska State Convention will be April 23-24 in Aurora and registration is due by April 7. Cheryl Schuett and Michele Downs volunteered to make Gamma Chapter’s basket for the convention. O’Neill will transport the music equipment to Aurora. At the convention’s memorial service, Schuett will recognize Saundra Bottger and Nancy Krueger Hesman will recognize Georgia Bishel.

Roxie Lindquest, Nebraska State Delta Kappa Gamma president, was the guest speaker. She emphasized the need to find younger members. She shared the goal of 100,000 members by the 100th anniversary of the international organization and also the agenda for the state convention.

The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the Hy-Vee meeting room. Hoobler and Nedrig will serve as hostesses.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227

Regent Michelle McDonald presided at the March 16 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

New member Amy Czaplewski was in attendance. A letter was read from member Connie Rothmeyer, advising she was moving from Mississippi and had a new address. Also, a letter from Louise Vodehnal gave her new Omaha address and asked to be transferred there.

An article was read from the state newsletter advising that the 11 courts in the Grand Island District were hosting the 50th Biennial Convention in April at St. Benedict in Schuyler.

It was reported the group has 67 members.

The education committee reported the art contest winners. First goes to Cash Krolokowski and second to Rylan Panowicz, both from Resurrection Church. First place will receive $25 and second place $20. The awards will be given in a ceremony at Resurrection Church during Mass. Michelle McDonald entered a poem in the adult class, and it was read to the court.

Information about the courts’ scholarship applications for high school seniors will be put in the church bulletin.

Marcia Riedy had colorectal tests kits available for free. Mary Micek embroidered the groups’ court name on aprons to use at state convention and other venues.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, with members needing to get to Schuyler to set up for the state convention. Also, the May meeting will be on Wednesday, May 17, because of Ascension Thursday.