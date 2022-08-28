 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Notes for Sunday, Aug. 28

Danish SisterhoodDANNEBROG — Danish Sisterhood, No. 113 Western Star Lodge, met with the Danish Brotherhood No. 211 at Dannebrog Delights in at noon for potluck. There were 11 Brothers and two Sisters in attendance.

President Sue Mayhew opened the meeting, with Kenny Leth reading the minutes and treasurer’s report.

The main reason for the combined meeting was to plan and make decisions for the upcoming annual District Convention on Oct. 22 at Columbia Hall in Dannebrog. This meeting has been canceled for the past two years. The Sisterhood will be hosting Omaha No. 6, Colorado No. 21 and Lincoln No. 90. The Brothers will be welcoming Omaha No. 1 and Minden No. 16. Plans were made and recipes decided.

The convention will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. to be able to take part in the auction and entertainment and to try and increase memberships.

The National Convention is planned for Oct. 3-5, 2023, in Bloomington, Minn., for the Danish Sisters.

The Danish Sisterhood will next meet at noon Sept. 6 in Lincoln at the home of Christine Rindone, daughter of member Sylvia McTavish.

The Sisterhood and Brotherhood will also have a combined meeting at noon Sept. 17 beginning with potluck at Dannebrog Delights.

Those interested in joining Danish Sisterhood, can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

