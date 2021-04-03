 Skip to main content
College Notes for Sunday, April 4
College Notes for Sunday, April 4

Abigail Swanson of Grand Island has been inducted into the Sigma Beta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta at Chadron State College in Chadron.

