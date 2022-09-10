Column: Fun possible without alcohol

I don’t know why many associate alcohol with a good time. Some also think that fun is impossible without alcohol. News flash, fun is very capable without alcohol. I have done it for a long time.

Beer commercials show fun and beer going together, people smiling, and all is well. They should really show a drunk idiot table dancing at a family reunion, or a drunk being so obnoxious that nobody wants to be around him. The latter is my experiences with the drinking scene people I have been around.

I don’t care if you need to come home from work and have one or two after a long day, I get that. Some days I have had lately, I have felt that way, but I don’t drink. I did many years ago, but even then barely. I never enjoyed the taste or the atmosphere. I would have two drinks last five hours. Not my thing. Most of the time I would just sit there talking to my friends which I could do for free anywhere else.

Back in the day, and even now, the only way I go into a bar is if there is karaoke. That’s it. I usually try to leave early to so I don’t compete with the inebriated drivers who think they can drive home.

I have been the DD, or designated driver, a few times. That sometimes just ends up me babysitting a grownup who made bad decisions and now is my problem. Thanks, but no thanks. Been there, done that several times.

I have many friends who also can have a fun time without alcohol being around. We used to do game night and play board games with food and soda. I go to ball games and have a soda. I can have a barbeque or gathering and be alcohol free. The list goes on and on.

I didn’t even want alcohol at my wedding but that ended up not being the case. One of the reasons I quit being a DJ at weddings by the way. That is another column for another time.

Let’s take the Husker football games. Currently, alcohol is not sold at the games yet 80,000 plus fans can still have fun. Sure, some imbibe in adult beverages during the tailgate prior to kickoff. These fans go three hours or more without alcohol. It makes a more family friendly environment and more fun. Now they want to change that?

How many drunk idiots have I sat by at baseball games, many. Not my choice. You can’t walk up to the ticket window and ask for a seat in the sober section. Great idea though.

I have also seen adult softball leagues where they allow beer in the dugout during the game. Really? You can’t go an hour without a brew; you may need to go to a meeting. If you want to play softball, play. If you want to drink, go home.

I don’t like when people advertise an event and say a fun family atmosphere then mention there will be booze. That is not family friendly. Having drunk idiots making inappropriate comments to you is not my idea of family fun.

I avoid most activities or gatherings with alcohol because of bad experiences in the past no matter how low key they may be. I will do some other activity that night that is fun, and do it sober, so I remember it the next day that way.

Remember, life is not actually like beer commercials.