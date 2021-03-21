Cooking the books at the library

How about a culinary trip around the world? With cookbooks from pretty much any corner of the globe, you’ll find delicious new recipes for any flavor palate.

For some unusual Italian recipes try “Food of the Italian South: Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes” which covers recipes from Puglia, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria — a region of Italy not often highlighted in other Italian cookbooks (and a personal favorite as that is the region my grandmother’s family emigrated from in the early 1900s!).

You could also take a trip to Vietnam with “Vietnamese Food Any Day” by Andrea Quynhgiao Nguyen or to the Middle East with “Israeli Soul: Easy, Essential, Delicious.”

If you have a sweet tooth we have more baking cookbooks than you could ever hope to get through, and for a wide range of baking levels from beginner to expert and for mixed recipes to specific cookbooks. Some suggested baking cookbooks to try are Bon Appetit and YouTube chef Claire Saffitz’s “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” or “The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies” by Erin Jeanne McDowell.