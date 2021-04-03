 Skip to main content
Custer County 4-H’ers compete in indoor archery match
BROKEN BOW — The 2021 Custer County 4-H Indoor Archery Match was March 27 at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow. Twenty-five Custer County 4-H members enrolled in the 4-H archery project participated in the event.

Results of the competition were:

Basic Bow Division

Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1

Caleb Wiiest, Purple, Gold Medal

Arianna Johnson, Purple, Silver Medal

Jace Mauler, Purple, Bronze Medal

Joshua Olson, Blue

Evan Sughayar, Blue

Paisley Seda, Blue

Danielle Olson, Red

Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1

Braxtton Johnson, Purple, Gold Medal

Caleb Sughayar, Blue, Silver Medal

Cassandra Olson, Blue, Bronze Medal

Young Adult — 15-18 years of age by Jan. 1

Karla Nichols, Purple, Gold Medal

Darla Nichols, Purple, Silver Medal

Faith Rehbein, Blue, Bronze Medal

Rachel Olson, Red

Elizabeth Olson, Red

Bowhunter Freestyle Division

Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1

Kooper Keefe, Purple, Gold Medal

Freestyle Division

Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1.

Trey Berghorst, Purple, Gold Medal

Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1

Devyn Denney, Purple, Gold Medal

Dylan Schmidt, Purple, Silver Medal

Carsen Vincent, Blue, Bronze Medal

Matthew Putnam, Blue

Evan Eggert, Red

Young Adult — 15-18 years of age by Jan. 1

Tallin Schauda, Purple, Gold Medal

Wyatt Olson, Blue, Silver Medal

Freestyle Limited Recurve Division

Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1

Travin Schauda, Purple, Gold Medal

