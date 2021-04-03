Custer County 4-H’ers compete in indoor archery match

BROKEN BOW — The 2021 Custer County 4-H Indoor Archery Match was March 27 at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow. Twenty-five Custer County 4-H members enrolled in the 4-H archery project participated in the event.
Results of the competition were:
Basic Bow Division
Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1
Caleb Wiiest, Purple, Gold Medal
Arianna Johnson, Purple, Silver Medal
Jace Mauler, Purple, Bronze Medal
Joshua Olson, Blue
Evan Sughayar, Blue
Paisley Seda, Blue
Danielle Olson, Red
Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1
Braxtton Johnson, Purple, Gold Medal
Caleb Sughayar, Blue, Silver Medal
Cassandra Olson, Blue, Bronze Medal
Young Adult — 15-18 years of age by Jan. 1
Karla Nichols, Purple, Gold Medal
Darla Nichols, Purple, Silver Medal
Faith Rehbein, Blue, Bronze Medal
Rachel Olson, Red
Elizabeth Olson, Red
Bowhunter Freestyle Division
Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1
Kooper Keefe, Purple, Gold Medal
Freestyle Division
Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1.
Trey Berghorst, Purple, Gold Medal
Youth — 12-14 years of age by Jan. 1
Devyn Denney, Purple, Gold Medal
Dylan Schmidt, Purple, Silver Medal
Carsen Vincent, Blue, Bronze Medal
Matthew Putnam, Blue
Evan Eggert, Red
Young Adult — 15-18 years of age by Jan. 1
Tallin Schauda, Purple, Gold Medal
Wyatt Olson, Blue, Silver Medal
Freestyle Limited Recurve Division
Cub — 8-11 years of age by Jan. 1
Travin Schauda, Purple, Gold Medal