Dedicated Grand Island Public Schools nutrition services worker Zeleski celebrates 30 years on the job

Tammy Zeleski can remember her first days working behind the lunch counter at Grand Island Senior High, after years cruising through the lunch lines as a student.

“It was kind of weird and I was excited at the same time.”

Jan. 8 marked Zeleski’s 30th year working for Grand Island Public Schools Nutrition Services.

Zeleski, who has different needs, got the job while attending school as part of a job-placement program.

“I do the dishes … power wash. I put some stuff away … laundry,” she said.

Zeleski also helps with the summer school lunch program.

“I get to see the kids and people I know sometimes.”

Kris Spellman, director of GIPS child nutrition services, said, “Tammy is the most friendly person when people come in.”

“Remember Dodge?” Spellman asks her coworker. “You were helping somebody last summer — a child that had some special needs?”

Zeleski smiled and shrugged modestly. Yes, she could remember.

Spellman continued: Zeleski helped the child find a place to sit and showed them the food they had to choose from.

“I can’t remember how old they were, but you were really trying to make them feel comfortable.”

Zeleski, the oldest of six children, said she was “trying to be a leader of a bunch” growing up.

“I have four sisters, one brother and me. My parents died.”

Zeleski said she thinks her siblings are proud of her, but added quickly, “I’m proud of them, too.”

Zeleski is a leader at work, too. Spellman said whenever they need a helping hand at nutrition services, they can count on Zeleski.

“Every time,” Zeleski affirmed.

If Zeleski runs out of dishes to do, she does laundry and anything else she can to help her friends at work, Spellman said.

Sometimes she helps train people. Zeleski said she has found it’s easier to learn things by seeing how to do them, so that is how she teaches others.

Zeleski knows her way around a dishwasher, Spellman said.

“One time we couldn’t get the lime off. We couldn’t remember, but Tammy’s been around for so long, she remembered what we needed to do.”

Zeleski isn’t a fan of one of the most recent dishwashers.

“It’s a pain in the (butt),” she said, rolling her eyes. “I guess it’s better than nothing … I guess.”

That would be an understatement, given Zeleski helps wash dishes for 14 GIPS schools.

When she isn’t busy at work, Zeleski likes to go for walks, she said. Most of all, though, she loves Husker football.

She’s been to one game with a group of friends, but hasn’t been to one since.

“Tickets are just a little pricey,” she said.

Zeleski has the rare balance of being a realist and an optimist.

Before the pandemic, Zeleski loved to give out hugs. She said while she understands the circumstances, she misses giving kids hugs.

Zeleski’s can-do attitude shines through, Spellman told her coworker.

“You’re happy and you are positive. You always help people.”

It’s been that way for 30 years, despite those “weird” first days at GISH.

Spellman said, “You’re very good worker and you’re a nice person.”