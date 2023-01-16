 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dedicated Grand Island Public Schools nutrition services worker Zeleski celebrates 30 years on the job
alert featured top story

Dedicated Grand Island Public Schools nutrition services worker Zeleski celebrates 30 years on the job

  • Updated
  • 0

Among those taking advantage of a snow day on Tuesday in Grand Island were Alex and Leah Michel, who took their sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, sledding on Tornado Hill.

Tammy Zeleski can remember her first days working behind the lunch counter at Grand Island Senior High, after years cruising through the lunch lines as a student.

“It was kind of weird and I was excited at the same time.”

Jan. 8 marked Zeleski’s 30th year working for Grand Island Public Schools Nutrition Services.

Zeleski, who has different needs, got the job while attending school as part of a job-placement program.

“I do the dishes … power wash. I put some stuff away … laundry,” she said.

Zeleski also helps with the summer school lunch program.

Kris Spellman

Kris Spellman

“I get to see the kids and people I know sometimes.”

Kris Spellman, director of GIPS child nutrition services, said, “Tammy is the most friendly person when people come in.”

People are also reading…

“Remember Dodge?” Spellman asks her coworker. “You were helping somebody last summer — a child that had some special needs?”

Zeleski smiled and shrugged modestly. Yes, she could remember.

Spellman continued: Zeleski helped the child find a place to sit and showed them the food they had to choose from.

“I can’t remember how old they were, but you were really trying to make them feel comfortable.”

Zeleski, the oldest of six children, said she was “trying to be a leader of a bunch” growing up.

“I have four sisters, one brother and me. My parents died.”

Zeleski said she thinks her siblings are proud of her, but added quickly, “I’m proud of them, too.”

011523-gii-news-gips-lunch-jrs-p1

Tammy Zeleski, a Grand Island Public Schools Nutrition Services employee, racks up clean trays at nutrition services headquarters in the district building. Zeleski recently celebrated her 30th year on the job.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Zeleski is a leader at work, too. Spellman said whenever they need a helping hand at nutrition services, they can count on Zeleski.

“Every time,” Zeleski affirmed.

If Zeleski runs out of dishes to do, she does laundry and anything else she can to help her friends at work, Spellman said.

Sometimes she helps train people. Zeleski said she has found it’s easier to learn things by seeing how to do them, so that is how she teaches others.

Zeleski knows her way around a dishwasher, Spellman said.

“One time we couldn’t get the lime off. We couldn’t remember, but Tammy’s been around for so long, she remembered what we needed to do.”

Zeleski isn’t a fan of one of the most recent dishwashers.

“It’s a pain in the (butt),” she said, rolling her eyes. “I guess it’s better than nothing … I guess.”

That would be an understatement, given Zeleski helps wash dishes for 14 GIPS schools.

When she isn’t busy at work, Zeleski likes to go for walks, she said. Most of all, though, she loves Husker football.

She’s been to one game with a group of friends, but hasn’t been to one since.

“Tickets are just a little pricey,” she said.

Zeleski has the rare balance of being a realist and an optimist.

Before the pandemic, Zeleski loved to give out hugs. She said while she understands the circumstances, she misses giving kids hugs.

Zeleski’s can-do attitude shines through, Spellman told her coworker.

“You’re happy and you are positive. You always help people.”

It’s been that way for 30 years, despite those “weird” first days at GISH.

Spellman said, “You’re very good worker and you’re a nice person.”

Winners in the annual “Great Escape” program were honored at Fire Station No. 1 in Grand Island. Fifteen third-graders were honored for creating the best home fire escape plan in their school.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts