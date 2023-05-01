Willow Rising’s Denim Days Fashion Show was more than a fashion show, but a special way to support the many people affected by domestic and sexual violence.
Models, some of whom are survivors of domestic and sexual violence themselves, walked the runway in fashions from local boutiques.
Willow Rising helped more than 500 people last year, said Karla Schwieger-Arnold, executive director of Willow Rising. “That's a lot, that's more than one person a day, when you think 365 days in a year.”
“About half of female victims of rape report being raped by an intimate partner, it’s 51%,” event emcee Jack Sheard said at last week's event. “Another 41% by an acquaintance that they know, that leaves only about 8% of the rate that are done by strangers.”
People could attend the fashionable fundraiser with a free will donation. It is the first year of the fashion show, which Willow Rising Associate Director Teshawna Sawyer said will likely return next year.
But why denim?
The campaign began after a rape conviction in Italy was overturned because the justices felt that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans. In turn, that implied consent, the decision contended.
The next day, the women of Italian Parliament arrived at work wearing jeans as a show of solidarity with the victim.
That case, from 1992, has grown into a worldwide day of recognition, including Willow Rising’s first Denim Day event of its own.
Many of the models shared stories of being survivors. One of the models, Haley, is a youth and outreach advocate for Willow Rising. She is responsible for reaching out to the community, educating young people about domestic assault, sexual violence, human trafficking and teen dating violence.
Haley modeled fashion from Boutique 29eleven in St. Paul.
“Haley herself is a victim of domestic violence,” said Carrie Kavan, co-owner of Boutique 29eleven. “So her number one passion with what she does is giving back to the people as she helps them get through their personal domestic tragedies.”
Sheard is a Willow Rising supporter who serves on Grand Island City Council. He said, “One in five women in the United States experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime – one of five. Of them, of that one out of five, one in three female victims experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17.”
Katy, who helps lead Grand Island’s Salvation Army program, was among the models who has a first-person experience with sexual or domestic violence.
Kavan said the model has a psassion for supporting other survivors, “to help people get through those situations, and definitely her greatest passion is to give them hope.”
Sawyer said the idea for a fashion show came after last year’s Denim Day, when the Willow Rising team wore denim and t-shirts that said “my jeans protest sexual violence.”
“Later that night, I was just like, I think we should do a fashion (show) instead of doing that … based on sexual assault awareness – statistics and things,” Sawyer said. “That's what we put together this year.”
“I really think this event is going to grow,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “The awareness around sexual assault, we need to keep sharing that and this is one way, one event, that we're going to be able to continue to do that.”
“(Willow Rising creates) new beginnings for those impacted by domestic and sexual violence by providing safety, support, education, and survivor and power,” Sheard said. “I'm proud to live in the community with people who take that mission on and make our community better.”
Willow Rising is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week to provide emergency and supportive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Services are available in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. All services are 100% confidential. Willow Rising’s 24-hour crisis line is 308-381-0555. Learn more about the organization at willowrising.org.