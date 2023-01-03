Doniphan-Trumbull class to share their lessons on being 'social' storytellers

The Doniphan-Trumbull Facebook post wishes everyone a happy holiday, but there’s more behind the it than festive wishes.

Doniphan-Trumbull High School has its own social media team that produces posts like the holiday message. The class posts on other sites, and learns lessons on teamwork and being their school’s storytellers.

Abe Stutzman, Addie Fay, Collin Jepson, Kaleah Olson, Kayla Kennedy and Koen Johnson make up Doniphan-Trumbull’s social media team. It is open to juniors and seniors who have taken at least one year of journalism, as well as tech applications.

Chris Seberger, who teaches business at Doniphan-Trumbull, leads the class.

There is a lot that goes behind a successful social media post – one that helps tell a story, Seberger said.

One story several of the students mentioned was their “Gratitude Month” campaign in November.

“We made a post for all the people we appreciated, like school administration and the community,” Stutzman said. “That was really cool. (The team) came together and did (posted) every day.”

The students are learning that there are a lot of elements that go into a post that gets “likes” and shares, said Seberger.

“It’s successful when it’s something that’s going to catch their eye, that is informative, that has the information and can be something that people are going to want to look at and respond to.”

Amy Schultz of Educational Service Unit 9 and her colleague, Kristen Slechta, responded. They featured Doniphan-Trumbull’s student media team at the Nebraska Education Technology Association (NETA) conference in Omaha last spring.

Schultz, who has children attending Doniphan-Trumbull, reached out to secondary principal Michaela Goracke about including the DTHS social media class in their presentation.

Student Koen Johnson would be perfect for their presentation, Schultz told Goracke.

Schultz got her wish – and then some.

“They knew this is Koen’s passion, and what an incredible opportunity for him to present and attend this conference as a student.”

In the fall, Johnson and fellow social media class student Kayla Kennedy were invited to present on student-led social media at ESU 9’s Teaching and Learning Conference, along with a team from Aurora.

Doniphan-Trumbull High School doesn’t necessarily have a policy guiding the class – yet, Johnson said.

“We do not because it’s so new to us. But I think in the future that’s something that might happen.”

There is a lot to consider, Seberger explained.

“There are the legalities of certain things. There are some students that their parents sign a waiver that their kids cannot have their pictures posted on any kind of social media, so we have to be careful with that,” she said. “And just making sure that we’re doing the right thing to let people know what’s going on with the school.”

The social media team is ready to put their practice into the policy, Johnson said.

“I’d also like to see other people’s (policy) before anyone makes anything.”

The social media team, with Schultz’s urging, is getting chances to do just that, the students leading the way into other classrooms, Schultz said.

“Koen and Kayla asked if there was any way the ESU 9 could host a Social Media Team day where schools could send their team and learn from one another.

“When a student asks for an opportunity like that … you say ‘yes.’”

As a result, ESU 9 is hosting a School District Social Media Team day at the end of January. Seberger said she and her students are looking forward to it.

“(ESU 9 is) bringing in the social media teams from other schools in the area so they can get together and talk about what the requirements are for each of the different schools and some of the different things that we’re doing – just trying to bounce ideas off of each other, to see if we can grow the program.”

At the event, Schultz said she hopes to learn more about how many schools have social media teams.

“I think school districts are constantly finding ways to empower students and provide opportunities for them to showcase their skills. Having a student-led Social Media Team is one way to do that.”

Seberger is proud of DTHS’s social media team, she said. “I think they do a really good job … they critique each other. They help each other.”

In the end, it’s about students coming together to tell the stories of their schools, Schultz said.

And Doniphan-Trumbull is leading the way, she said.

“They continue to expand and elevate their role with innovative ways to brand their district and tell their story.”