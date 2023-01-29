Erica Rogers: Creativity sparks in the makerspace

When the weather turns cold that’s when my creative side comes out.

It’s the time of year when I don’t want to do things outside, but instead I want to stay inside where it’s warm and do something fun! This has always come out in different forms of crafty ways, and now that I work at the library I get to expand my ideas with the help of the makerspace. The makerspace is a one stop shop for doing anything creative you might have in mind!

My favorite machine in the makerspace is the laser cutter. The possibilities are endless on what you can make with it. I’ve really been into making boxes this past year, which sounds kind of weird but it’s so much fun! It started when I made a Valentine’s Day box customized with my name and some fun designs. I even discovered how to put a hinge on it so that it swung open.

After that I learned how to make card boxes, jewelry boxes and even a dice tower. The great thing is, you can custom make the size and shape of them to fit your space. I’ve also made a lot of earrings and keychains, which are really simple and easy to create. Last week we even had a person come in who created his own board game entirely on the laser cutter.

I love photos, I tend to take a lot of pictures and they always bring me joy to look at, whether new or old. We have a sublimation printer that can take any of your photos and put them on whatever you want. We have coffee mugs, coasters, keychains, magnets and more! You can also bring in you own items. The sublimation printer works great with polyester t-shirts, canvas bags, and even socks. You can have a lot of fun finding ways to put pictures on things, and it makes great gifts for people too.

Speaking of photos, we also have digitizing equipment to preserve your memories. We have a Kodak Scanza, which will convert your old slides and negatives into digital images. We also have film converters that will take your old home movies from VHS tapes or 8mm film and convert them to digital files you can easily watch on your TV, phone or wherever you want to share!

Growing up, photos were expensive and you couldn’t take as many as you do now, but we always had the VHS recorder out to capture the memories. On my first trip to Disney World with my family we only have 24 pictures from the adventure … but several hours of film. I haven’t been able to watch because VHS players are so hard to find. I was very excited to discover that now I can watch them whenever I want.

How do you use the makerspace? That is a great question. To start off with, you have to have a Grand Island Public Library card, but if you live in Hall County it’s FREE and you should have one anyway. Also, you have to be in sixth grade or older and if you are under the age of 19, you have to have a parent sign a waiver.

Next, call the library and make an appointment. We will line you up with one of our amazing staff members to work with you one on one to learn the equipment and complete your project. It’s as easy as that.

We have a whole bunch of other machines available for use, these are just the ones I’m highlighting this month. If you want to see a full list, visit our website at gilibrary.org or give us a call at 308-385-5333!