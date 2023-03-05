As we still battle with leftover snow, it’s hard to imagine spring is almost here.

Grand Island Public Schools and others will be celebrating spring break from March 3-10, and we have planned some fun things for all ages at the library. I am especially excited as we try out two new programs for teens that will get them to use their creative side and have fun.

At 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, we will kick off the week off with teen cupcake wars. I hate to break it to you, but this is not an event where you throw cupcakes at each other. Teens will be able to compete in small groups to create the best decorated cupcakes. They will be given a mystery theme to get them started and will have one hour to work together to create their masterpieces.

The overall goal is to have fun and be creative. We are not expecting any gourmet chefs to emerge, but it is always exciting to see what teens come up with when you give them random supplies to work with.

On Thursday, March 9, we will host a teen cosplay workshop at 2 p.m.. The Grand Comic Fest will be hosting its fourth annual comic book convention in April and the library supports all of the creativity and fun this community event involves. We will even have our own booth at the event to showcase some things you can do and make at the library.

At the teen cosplay workshop, we will be demonstrating three techniques teens can learn that will help them create amazing costumes for the Comic Fest, or any event they might want to dress up for. We will be demonstrating simple sewing that will allow teens to make their own wrist armor they can even do at home if they have the supplies.

We will also be using the makerspace machines to make headbands and hair accessories they can personalize. Finally, the teens will have the opportunity to work with Worbla, which is a special material you heat up and mold to make various costume pieces. This is typically more on the expensive side, and we are excited to give them the opportunity to try working with the material for free.

I have done similar events when I worked with teens at my previous job, and I am excited we will get to bring these programs here. One of the reasons I like to work with teens is because they are full of ideas and they aren’t afraid to try new things. It’s a great age to explore and have fun while doing so. Sometimes you end up with amazing results and sometimes you end up with a mess, but so long as you have fun with it and enjoy the process then it’s all worth it.

Both of these events are completely free, and all of the supplies will be provided. As a result, we will have a limited amount of supplies and we do require registration before the event in order to guarantee a spot. You can register by going to our website at https://gilibrary.org and visiting our calendar of events, or by calling the library at 308-385-5333.

If the registration is not full, we will allow walk-ins on the day of the event, but I recommend registering to be on the safe side.

We also have events all week for kids and families including a construction challenge, family game time and a special storytime with Eddie the Comfort Dog. We will end the week with a Humanities Nebraska presentation on “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition.” For more details on these events please check out our website or Facebook page.