A confidence for all seasons

This psalm, like many, reminds us of the confidence we find from faith in God. We need confidence to face our fears and our enemies. We never know when that might happen.

Back in 1984, in Mason, Tennessee, Louise DeGrafinried astounded the nation when she persuaded an escaped convict from a Tennessee prison to surrender. He came brandishing a gun and with the gun, he thought he was in control. He had surprised Nathan, Louise’s husband, and forced him inside at gunpoint.

Amazingly, Louise was not afraid of the gun. This short, grandmotherly woman told the prisoner to put down the gun while she fixed him some breakfast. Surprisingly, the prisoner did it. Then, this mild-mannered woman spoke to this young man about her faith in Jesus Christ and about how he could have a better life if he accepted Christ.

When the breakfast was prepared, they said grace together around the table, and Louise prayed for the young man. They ate breakfast together, and then a shocking thing happened; the young escapee telephoned the authorities. Before long he was on his way back to the Tennessee prison.