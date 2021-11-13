A future and a hope

I know two stories about $50,000.
The first is about a minister who stood in front of his congregation one Sunday and said, “I have bad news and good news and bad news. The bad news is the roof leaks and it’s going to cost $50,000 to fix it. The good news is we have all the money we need to fix the roof. The bad news is the money is still in your pockets.”
The second story is of the man who was informed by his physician that he had only a few months to live. He called a minister to his house.
“Reverend,” he said, “I have not lived a very upright life. I certainly have not spent much time in churches. My doctor tells me I do not have long to live. Do you suppose if I gave $50,000 to the church I could get into heaven?”
The minster thought for a moment and then replied, “Well, I don’t know, but it’s worth a try.”
More about giving later.
I ran across a verse in the Old Testament book of Jeremiah, chapter 29, verse 11. “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm. To give you a future with hope.”
Certain verses in the Bible I need to hear every little bit. I really appreciate these words, “… plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” That sums up so beautifully what I need, a future with hope. I think our society needs those words desperately. The future is a scary thing, but with the word ‘hope’, that changes everything.
How can we invest in this future with hope? The best way I know is to support our local churches. If there’s a difference to be made, it will be in our local churches. The local church is where children hear the stories of Jesus. The church is a place we find traditions that endure for a lifetime. The church is the launching pad for missions and outreach in the community and the world. The church is the place to be baptized, married and buried. Someone called it the time we are hatched, matched and dispatched.
I believe in the local church. I’m very grateful for the influence of the church early in my life. I’m grateful for the influence of the church for my four kids and now my grandkids. I married a wonderful Christian woman who grew up in a good church. I know many folks who can say the same thing.
The local church is God’s idea, not ours. It’s the means God has chosen to do His work in the world. Therefore, we need to make a huge priority the support of our churches. This is the place of God’s best work. Many of us are heavily invested in the church where God is providing our future and our hope. Many people are not very invested. To be real honest, many church members give very little to God’s work. Please prove me wrong on this one!
One pastor put it this way about giving, “We aren’t called to give until it hurts; we are called to give until it heals.”
Prayer: Our Lord, we want the future and the hope Jeremiah was talking about. Help us to see where we can invest so that happens for our families and ourselves. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com