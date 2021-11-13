A future and a hope

I know two stories about $50,000.

The first is about a minister who stood in front of his congregation one Sunday and said, “I have bad news and good news and bad news. The bad news is the roof leaks and it’s going to cost $50,000 to fix it. The good news is we have all the money we need to fix the roof. The bad news is the money is still in your pockets.”

The second story is of the man who was informed by his physician that he had only a few months to live. He called a minister to his house.

“Reverend,” he said, “I have not lived a very upright life. I certainly have not spent much time in churches. My doctor tells me I do not have long to live. Do you suppose if I gave $50,000 to the church I could get into heaven?”

The minster thought for a moment and then replied, “Well, I don’t know, but it’s worth a try.”

More about giving later.

I ran across a verse in the Old Testament book of Jeremiah, chapter 29, verse 11. “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm. To give you a future with hope.”