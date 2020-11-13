A place of refuge and security

In one of the “Peanuts” cartoon strips, Linus possesses a security blanket that is very dear to him. Snoopy snatches the security blanket from Linus and flies through the door in cold midwinter with Linus suspended in midair holding onto the blanket for dear life. Outside in the snow, a battle ensues. At last Linus wins, grabs his blanket, and stands exhausted at the front door. His sister Lucy yells at him, “Are you crazy? It’s cold outside! You could catch pneumonia rolling around out there in the snow!” Linus replies, “The struggle for security knows no season!”

We’d all like more security lately. So many of the things we took for granted have changed. We all have times in our lives when we look for a refuge. Where do we go when the bottom drops out of our lives? Where can storm victims find a shelter?

Jesus speaks of an everlasting refuge when he says in John 10:27-30, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me; and I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish, and no one shall snatch them out of my hand. My father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”