A place of refuge and security

In one of the “Peanuts” cartoon strips, Linus possesses a security blanket that is very dear to him. Snoopy snatches the security blanket from Linus and flies through the door in cold midwinter with Linus suspended in midair holding onto the blanket for dear life. Outside in the snow, a battle ensues. At last Linus wins, grabs his blanket, and stands exhausted at the front door. His sister Lucy yells at him, “Are you crazy? It’s cold outside! You could catch pneumonia rolling around out there in the snow!” Linus replies, “The struggle for security knows no season!”
We’d all like more security lately. So many of the things we took for granted have changed. We all have times in our lives when we look for a refuge. Where do we go when the bottom drops out of our lives? Where can storm victims find a shelter?
Jesus speaks of an everlasting refuge when he says in John 10:27-30, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me; and I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish, and no one shall snatch them out of my hand. My father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”
Jesus is speaking of the security that believers have in him. His loving care of his flock is, in fact, God’s love and care. I appreciate the assurance that Jesus gives us eternal life. Talk about security, what’s better than that? It’s good to know we can’t be snatched out of the Father’s hand — unlike Linus’ blanket.
A child, just turning 13 and reflecting on the transition from childhood to adolescence, wrote an essay on “security.”
Here is part of it: “Security is sleeping in the back seat of the car when you’re a little kid and you’ve been somewhere with your mom and dad, and it’s night. You’re riding in the car and you can sleep in the back seat. You don’t have to worry about anything. Your mom and dad are in the front seat, and they’re doing all the worrying. But it doesn’t last. Suddenly you’re grown up. And it can never be that way again. Suddenly it’s over and you’ll never get to sleep in the back seat again. Never!”
Many of us have that memory. All of us must grow up and take our place in the front seat. But there is actually security up there, too. The writer of Psalm 23 knew about the all-ages security found in God. God is the divine presence that first rides in the back seat and later in the front. The divine presence that “leads me beside still waters: restores my soul … leads … in paths of righteousness … even though I walk through the valley of death.”
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of the great resources of our faith. Thank you for security and peace. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
