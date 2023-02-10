Frank and Teresa Gordoa are the new lead pastors at Abundant Life Church in Grand Island.

Frank and Teresa previously pastored a church in Dumas, Texas, for nearly 20 years. Together, they have been in ministry for more than 30 years in various positions and roles.

The Gordoas spent seven years on the mission field in Ireland, helping plant and grow two churches in the country. Once they moved back to the United States, they began to pastor at churches and started a non-profit focused on providing a high-energy day camp for children in communities to hear the gospel of Jesus in a fun and safe atmosphere.

That ministry is called “Cities4Kids” and they have been running day camps during the summer for nearly 20 years. Last summer, there were 10 week-long day camps with hundreds of children attending each camp. In addition to two in Nebraska — one in Grand Island, the other in Kearney — there were three camps in Texas, one in Kentucky, one in New Mexico, two in Ireland and one in Belize.

This coming summer camps are planned in Columbus and in Nicaragua.

Frank and Teresa have five children and four grandchildren. Both say they love being with their grandkids and spending time together as a family.

Pastor Frank has education and experience in theology, psychology and sociology and says he loves to inspire people, groups, businesses and churches to operate in a healthy way. He will serve as Abundant Life’s lead pastor and be the main communicator, teacher and visioneer for the church.

Pastor Teresa will invest heavily in the pastors and ministries of the kids and youth ministries while continuing to lead the ministry Cities4Kids.

The Gordoas say they are passionate, high energy and driven to show the love of Jesus to everyone they interact with, whether it be children, youth, young adults or the older generation. They say they have loved Central Nebraska for many years and have many connections with area churches and are passionate about bringing the entire body of Christ together to grow in love, influence and impact for the sake of our local communities.