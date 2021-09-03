Anticipation, expectation — the spice of life

Anticipation adds a new energy to living. It puts us on edge in a good way.
In a big department store a little boy was standing at one end of the escalator. A salesman asked the boy if he was lost. He said, “No, I’m just waiting for my chewing gum to come back.”
That’s the kind of anticipation and expectation that makes life fun. I was thinking about expectations several years ago while I got a hair cut. The barber asked if I had anything special going on that day. I said I was looking forward to my son Paul’s baritone solo at a high school band contest.
Even as I said the words I thought about how impossible that would have sounded a few years ago. Shortly after Paul was born and we learned he had Down syndrome, I remember thinking, “Will Paul someday be able to go get a dust pan if I asked for it?” I kept my expectations low to keep from being disappointed.
As he grew my expectations of Paul grew also. My wife, Debbie, and I wanted to see how far Paul could go. Paul loves music and he learned to play the baritone. I was bursting with pride listening to Paul play his solo.
We live up or down to our expectations. In many ways that’s what faith is all about. With faith in Christ we expect Him to be a powerful force of help in our lives. I just read an amazing story of Christ changing a woman’s life. In her own words she tells about her time in a mental hospital:
“Seven years ago I was in the locked ward of a mental hospital. My husband had divorced me and my kids were gone … both kids were addicts on the street somewhere. I was catatonic … just lying on my bed. Everyone was giving up on me but I didn’t care. It felt wonderful … comfortable … safe … warm … nothing to worry about … just being taken care of.
“That night I was resting … partly sleeping, I guess … when the door opened, and I saw a figure standing in the light of the hallway. At first I didn’t know who it was … it didn’t look like any of the doctors or people who worked in the hospital. Then I realized that it was Jesus standing in the doorway. He looked at me and said, ‘Get up! Your can’t go yet. Your children need you.’ There was nothing meek or mild about that voice. It was tough, not nice at all.
“But I heard him, and I knew what I had to do. The problem was that I was in a locked ward in a mental hospital. If I told the doctors that Jesus had come to me and told me to get up and go to my children … well, I’m not sure I would ever have gotten out of the hospital. But I did … I was able to convince them that I was all right. I was discharged. I went out and found my children. The kids are all right now — off drugs and clean. We’re finally a family again.” (From “Healing Spirit; Stories of Transformation,” Bobbier McKay and Lewis A. Musil, Thomas More Press.)
Faith in God lifts our expectations about all of life.
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us how exciting faith in You can be and how we can extend it to all our hopes, dreams and plans. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
