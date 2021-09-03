Anticipation, expectation — the spice of life

“Seven years ago I was in the locked ward of a mental hospital. My husband had divorced me and my kids were gone … both kids were addicts on the street somewhere. I was catatonic … just lying on my bed. Everyone was giving up on me but I didn’t care. It felt wonderful … comfortable … safe … warm … nothing to worry about … just being taken care of.

“That night I was resting … partly sleeping, I guess … when the door opened, and I saw a figure standing in the light of the hallway. At first I didn’t know who it was … it didn’t look like any of the doctors or people who worked in the hospital. Then I realized that it was Jesus standing in the doorway. He looked at me and said, ‘Get up! Your can’t go yet. Your children need you.’ There was nothing meek or mild about that voice. It was tough, not nice at all.