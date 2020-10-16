Are we stuck with life “as is”?

In a magazine cartoon, two used car salesmen are watching a man pushing a dilapidated car onto their lot.
It was a car he had obviously purchased from them not too long before. The car was seriously afflicted, judging from the trail of parts strewn behind it down the street: a muffler, door handle, ignition wires, etc.
The caption has one salesman saying to the other: “Oh, oh! Look’s like we’re in for another one of those philosophical discussions on the meaning of ‘as is’.”
I liked the story because it calls the car “seriously afflicted”. With this pandemic that term seems to fit pretty well. There’s a number of references to those who are afflicted in the Bible. One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 4:8-9. “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed, perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; stuck down, but not destroyed.
At various times I’ve felt like the Apostle Paul who wrote those words. Paul went through more hard times than I ever have. He was beaten, whipped, shipwrecked, and persecuted way more than most of us. Still, these pandemic times can get us all down, especially over such a long period of time.
Are we stuck with our situation “as is” without being able to change anything about it? We know it’s our response to a situation that makes all the difference. We don’t have to be stuck with no hope of changing things.
Robert Steele wrote about something that happened at his church. They had a church service and Sunday school going on during the same hour. One Sunday, the 6-year-olds were dismissed early and headed for the church foyer to wait for their parents. All except one — the minister’s son. He raced through the foyer and down the aisle during the church service. He was behind the wheel of an imaginary race car — providing his own sound effects at the top of his lungs.
“Varoom! Screech!” he cried, as he leaned into a hairpin turn into the front-row pew and sat down next to his embarrassed mother. Unshaken, his father interrupted his sermon just long enough to say, “Park it, Philip, and give the keys to your mother!”
When something goes wrong, our response to it determines the outcome. A bit of humor can often turn the corner from affliction to something more manageable. We usually don’t have to settle for “as is”. If we react with faith and courage, God can help us change our situation. Like Paul wrote, we may feel afflicted but we are not totally crushed, perplexed but not driven to despair.
Prayer: Our Lord, it’s good to know saints like Paul were in bad shape sometimes. We’re going to hang onto your promise that we can survive even if it’s just barely.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
