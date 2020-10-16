Are we stuck with life “as is”?

In a magazine cartoon, two used car salesmen are watching a man pushing a dilapidated car onto their lot.

It was a car he had obviously purchased from them not too long before. The car was seriously afflicted, judging from the trail of parts strewn behind it down the street: a muffler, door handle, ignition wires, etc.

The caption has one salesman saying to the other: “Oh, oh! Look’s like we’re in for another one of those philosophical discussions on the meaning of ‘as is’.”

I liked the story because it calls the car “seriously afflicted”. With this pandemic that term seems to fit pretty well. There’s a number of references to those who are afflicted in the Bible. One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 4:8-9. “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed, perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; stuck down, but not destroyed.

At various times I’ve felt like the Apostle Paul who wrote those words. Paul went through more hard times than I ever have. He was beaten, whipped, shipwrecked, and persecuted way more than most of us. Still, these pandemic times can get us all down, especially over such a long period of time.