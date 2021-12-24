Boy, do we have good news!

There is so much bad news in our world today. Children are abused and even killed. The nation’s capital is the Nations’ murder capital. Problems with drug abuse, poverty, moral decay and divorce can drive many to feel hopeless. How we need to know the good news, the Kingdom of heaven is at hand!

The Advent season reminds us what we need is here today. It’s not in the future, it’s not down the road somewhere. It’s here and now. In a Peanuts comic strip, Lucy speaks to her brother Linus who listens with thumb in mouth and security blanket tucked against his ear. She says, “I’m going to tell you something I’ve never told anyone before … Do you see that hill over there? Someday I’m going over that hill and find happiness and fulfillment. I think, for me, all the answers to life lie beyond those clouds and over the grassy slopes of that hill.”

Linus removes his thumb from his mouth, points toward the hill and responds, “Perhaps there’s another little kid on the other side of that hill who is looking this way and thinks that all the answers to life lie on this side of the hill.”

Lucy looks at Linus for a bit then turns toward the hill and shouts, “FORGET IT, KID!”