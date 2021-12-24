Boy, do we have good news!

Little Johnny was given a part in the church Christmas program. Not a big part, just a lone-liner, the angelic announcement of the birth of Jesus: “Behold, I bring you good news of great joy.”
The entire family helped Johnny rehearse it. And he worked hard at learning his line. The evening finally came. The church was filled. Stepping out, Johnny saw the crowd of people, and he froze.
Finally, after a long pause, Johnny raised his arms and said in a loud voice, “Boy, do I have good news for you!”
I was a counselor at an Easter Seals camp for handicapped children one summer. Part of the time, we would sing a song just before the director gave us announcements. The words said something about what a terrible thing they were and implied many people had died during announcement time.
Some announcements can be deadly dull. The little boy in the story made his announcement fresh and spontaneous. About 2,000 years ago, another person named John kept his announcements exciting about the same event. Just to look at John the Baptist would have been the best show in town. He came out of the desert in camel skin clothes, eating locust and honey. He must have looked pretty wild.
I’ll bet John must have shouted the kind of news he had, “The Kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (Matthew 3:1) John went on to tell why. “Someone is coming after me who is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry.” John prepared the way for Jesus.
There is so much bad news in our world today. Children are abused and even killed. The nation’s capital is the Nations’ murder capital. Problems with drug abuse, poverty, moral decay and divorce can drive many to feel hopeless. How we need to know the good news, the Kingdom of heaven is at hand!
The Advent season reminds us what we need is here today. It’s not in the future, it’s not down the road somewhere. It’s here and now. In a Peanuts comic strip, Lucy speaks to her brother Linus who listens with thumb in mouth and security blanket tucked against his ear. She says, “I’m going to tell you something I’ve never told anyone before … Do you see that hill over there? Someday I’m going over that hill and find happiness and fulfillment. I think, for me, all the answers to life lie beyond those clouds and over the grassy slopes of that hill.”
Linus removes his thumb from his mouth, points toward the hill and responds, “Perhaps there’s another little kid on the other side of that hill who is looking this way and thinks that all the answers to life lie on this side of the hill.”
Lucy looks at Linus for a bit then turns toward the hill and shouts, “FORGET IT, KID!”
Prayer: Our Lord, we’re glad what we need isn’t over the hill somewhere. It’s good to know the Kingdom is at hand. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
