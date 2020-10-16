Calvary Lutheran serving chicken noodle dinner Saturday

Calvary Lutheran Church will have its annual chicken noodle dinner Saturday.

The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1304 N. Custer.

It will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert.

Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.

There’s no charge for children 5 and younger.

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.