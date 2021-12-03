Christ came to gather all people

“Full of hurt I have long since forgotten, I left on the door to my room the note, ‘Papa, Mama, I’m running away. You’ll be sorry.’ Then I sneaked out of the house, carrying the suitcase packed with my favorite toys, books and clothes. It was night and snowing heavily. Clouds and clouds of snow swirled endlessly ahead.

“I got as far as a hill overlooking railroad track, about two blocks from home. A big sooty blur that was a locomotive pulling a long line of freight cars puffed by. For a moment I had the notion to run down the hill and hop aboard, go make my brave way in the world alone. But then I thought of my father, and how in his work he often had to take trains to go places, and how lost he would be without his suitcase. And I thought, too, of my warm room. I turned back and headed home.

“Halfway there, my father met me. He had followed my footprints in the snow. I stopped before him, feeling foolish and guilty. ‘It’s not mine,’ I said, holding the suitcase out to him. ‘It’s yours.’ He took it, then knelt down and embraced me. He wouldn’t let me walk back home but insisted on carrying me. With one hand he carried the suitcase, and with the other, snug against his shoulder, me.