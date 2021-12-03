Christ came to gather all people

The holiday season is a time to gather together for many occasions.
There are family get-togethers. There are social gatherings and church programs. Even shoppers gather to fight over the holiday sales.
There are many things that bring us together but nothing brings us together like the spirit of Christ. There is a feeling of closeness with others because Christ shared his life with us. Jesus came to bring all people together in the love of God.
One of the most frequent images in the Bible is that of the shepherd gathering the flock together. Another time Jesus said he wished he could bring the people together “as a hen gathers her brood under her wings.” (Matthew 23:37) With these and other symbols, Jesus expressed his longing to see every person safe and at home with God.
David Mazel tells a story which catches the spirit of Christ in The Christian Science Monitor. It is titled “The Night I Ran Away.”
“Perhaps every child has thought, at one time or another, of running away from home. Most do not, having the wisdom to get over hurt feelings and stay put in the warmth of their parents’ love. But some actually do run away. I was one of those.
“I even snitched my father’s suitcase to pack my things in: my father’s beloved suitcase. It had belonged originally to his great-grandfather, who brought it with him from Poland to America, with all his worldly goods in it.
“Full of hurt I have long since forgotten, I left on the door to my room the note, ‘Papa, Mama, I’m running away. You’ll be sorry.’ Then I sneaked out of the house, carrying the suitcase packed with my favorite toys, books and clothes. It was night and snowing heavily. Clouds and clouds of snow swirled endlessly ahead.
“I got as far as a hill overlooking railroad track, about two blocks from home. A big sooty blur that was a locomotive pulling a long line of freight cars puffed by. For a moment I had the notion to run down the hill and hop aboard, go make my brave way in the world alone. But then I thought of my father, and how in his work he often had to take trains to go places, and how lost he would be without his suitcase. And I thought, too, of my warm room. I turned back and headed home.
“Halfway there, my father met me. He had followed my footprints in the snow. I stopped before him, feeling foolish and guilty. ‘It’s not mine,’ I said, holding the suitcase out to him. ‘It’s yours.’ He took it, then knelt down and embraced me. He wouldn’t let me walk back home but insisted on carrying me. With one hand he carried the suitcase, and with the other, snug against his shoulder, me.
“My mother was waiting for us on the lighted porch. When she saw me, all sticky-wet with snow, she didn’t know whether to scold me or cry for gladness. She wrung her hands and said, ‘Just look at that boy!’ And then she gathered me into her arms.”
How beautifully the story illustrates our own journey. Most of us spend some time running and rebelling. All the while God is following our foolish steps ready to carry us home.
Prayer: Our Lord, we are glad to know we can never run far enough to get away from your love. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com