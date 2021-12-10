Christmas guilt or Christmas grace?

Have you ever had anyone try to get what they wanted by making you feel guilty?
Here’s a rather extreme example of what one mother did to pour on the guilt. It’s a letter the daughter-in-law expects to get around the Christmas season.
“Dear Darling Son and that person you married,
“Merry Christmas to you, and please don’t worry. I’m just fine considering I can’t breathe or eat. The important thing is that you have a nice holiday, thousands of miles away from your ailing mother. I’ve sent along my last 10 dollars in this card, which I hope you’ll spend on my grandchildren. God knows their mother never buys them anything nice. They look so thin in their pictures, poor babies.
“Thank you so much for the Christmas flowers, dear boy. I put them in the freezer so they’ll stay fresh for my grave. I would have invited you to come see me, but I know that woman you live with would have never let you come. I bet she’s never even watched that videotape of my hemorrhoid surgery, has she?
“Well son, it’s time for me to crawl off to bed now. I lost my cane beating off muggers last week, but don’t you worry about me. I’m also getting used to the cold since they turned my heat off and am grateful because the frost on my bed numbs the constant pain.
“Now don’t you even think about sending any more money, because I know you need it for those expensive family vacations you take every year. Give my love to my darling grandbabies and my regards to whatever-her-name-is — the one with the black roots who stole you screaming from my bosom.
“Love, Mom”
It’s easy for us to get sucked into the lifestyle of living by guilt. We like people to feel sorry for us. After all, nobody knows how bad we have it. If they did, they surely would be running to help us constantly. Guilt always develops into unrealistic expectations.
Another problem with guilt is it’s based on performance. Guilt is always asking what have you done for me lately? Guilt says, “I will accept you only if you live up to my demands.” We use guilt on ourselves; we use guilt on others. It can be a pretty effective motivator, but there is a better way, the way of grace.
Grace is God’s higher road. Grace is God’s guilt-free way of living. It’s a very mature outlook. It means we are accepted by God just as we are. Grace means “no strings attached” kind of love. Grace in the Bible means “undeserved favor” or unmerited acceptance.” Grace is such a huge concept, I feel like I’m only in the kindergarten of grace.
There’s such pressure in life, we’ll be sunk for sure if we don’t try to live by grace. For all the areas where we could have or should have or would have — we need the grace of God. For all of our human frailties and faults and mistakes — we need the grace of God. The best part is that God is ready to give us grace – that amazing grace.
Prayer: Our Lord, we so quickly start blaming ourselves and others, we easily slide down to guilt. Help us to rise to grace. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com