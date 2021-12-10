Christmas guilt or Christmas grace?

“Now don’t you even think about sending any more money, because I know you need it for those expensive family vacations you take every year. Give my love to my darling grandbabies and my regards to whatever-her-name-is — the one with the black roots who stole you screaming from my bosom.

“Love, Mom”

It’s easy for us to get sucked into the lifestyle of living by guilt. We like people to feel sorry for us. After all, nobody knows how bad we have it. If they did, they surely would be running to help us constantly. Guilt always develops into unrealistic expectations.

Another problem with guilt is it’s based on performance. Guilt is always asking what have you done for me lately? Guilt says, “I will accept you only if you live up to my demands.” We use guilt on ourselves; we use guilt on others. It can be a pretty effective motivator, but there is a better way, the way of grace.