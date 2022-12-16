Christmas preparation can lead to frustration

In the Christmas season we go through a variety of feelings and responses to the season. Some of what we experience was expressed well in a Peanuts cartoon some years ago.

Charlie Brown is writing his Christmas letter to Santa and he writes, “Dear Santa, here is a list of what I want.” Then he turns to Lucy and says, “How do you suppose Santa Claus can afford to give away all those toys?”

To which Lucy responds, “Promotion!” Don’t kid yourself; everything these days is promotion!”

As Lucy thinks further about it, she adds, “I’ll bet if the truth were brought out, you’d find that he is being financed by some big eastern chain!”

Every year we hear about the commercialism of Christmas, I suppose there’s something to this concern but I don’t know how to avoid some of it.

One person was overcome with Christmas and she put it in the form of a prayer as she wrote, “Father, forgive us our Christmases as we forgive those who Christmas against us.”

Apparently the lady who penned these words was getting close to the deadline for her Christmas preparations. The morning mail had brought five other cards from five friends who had been forgotten. Venturing downtown once again, she had passed three parking lots in a row with “full” signs.

With the cars driving around the block, with tempers flaring, she suddenly decided it was all a mistake. This business of giving and receiving cards and presents, arranging and attending parties, of producing or applauding programs was nothing more than a rat race turned into a ritual – a hundred million stooges dancing to a canned commercial carefully tuned to the calendar. And so, she wrote that prayer.

That’s one way to react to the Christmas season. I like the idea of forgiveness at Christmas; we need to be able to forgive ourselves for all the things we don’t accomplish. Her reaction, however, was rather cynical.

It seems to me we hear too much about commercialism taking over Christmas. I like to be generous and give more than I should. What’s wrong with working yourself to a frazzle getting all the Christmas cards out? Sure, some of the cards are just gong through the motions, but some of the names on the list are people we love dearly. As we think about some of those names we write them out of a sense of deep gratitude.

The fact that some of our giving is misguided with mixed motives doesn’t mean none of it’s any good. We shouldn’t stop being generous at Christmas. It’s more of a time to evaluate our generosity.

Maybe we can add some things to balance out the prayer of the cynic, “Father, forgive us our Christmases as we forgive those who Christmas against us and lead us not into the temptation to throw the whole thing out, for thine is the kingdom which gives the glory to Christmas.”

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep everything in perspective.” Amen