Church is for ‘sinner’s only’

There was a man who was shipwrecked on a deserted island for several years.
He was like a modern day Robinson Crusoe. He managed to do very well for himself. He constructed a nice house, even made some furniture. He had plenty of food and water.
One day he was finally rescued. He proudly showed off several structures he managed to build. He showed his house and then a building that was a church for worshiping on Sunday. But there was a third building. The rescuer asked what the third building was for. The man said, “Oh, that’s the church where I used to attend.”
I’ve known people who change churches regularly because they just can’t find a church they’re completely happy with. We sometimes call these folks “church hoppers”. They can’t find a church that quite fits them.
Some folks used to go to church but stopped going because there were too many hypocrites in the church. When they used to go to church they saw people who were proud of their new car and had a few moral lapses and some who were downright dishonest. There were even people who talked very pious and religious but didn’t act that way.
Every so often we need to be reminded at the entrance to every church there is an unpainted sign that says ”For Sinners Only”. If you missed it on the way into your local church, let me assure you, you are in the right place.
Isn’t it great to know church is specifically designed for people who are materially proud, morally weak and ethically impaired? Church is there for people who are scared and need a savior. The church is there for all people who are lost and need direction, for all people who are lonely and need a friend, for all people who are ill and need healing and for all the people who are down and need a lift.
To stay away from church because it’s full of needy people and even sinners makes just as much sense as refusing to go to the hospital because so many patients are sick. The real test of a hospital is not whether the people in it are healthier than the people outside, but whether the people in it have a chance of becoming healthier in the hospital than outside of it.
I have seen a lot of people who have been healthier because they went to church. I am one of those who were helped by my church background. I grew up in a little Methodist church in Sterling, Neb. I still fondly remember many of the good folks who taught me about the Lord. In Sunday school we would sing fun songs about our faith. I remember Mrs. Sugden and Mrs. Wilson were always there to teach us great lessons from the Bible. I’m indebted to them and others for their positive influence. They just loved us so we would understand the love of Jesus.
Lastly, some folks steer clear of the church because they feel they don’t need any help living the Christian life. I would remind those folks Jesus himself knew He needed the teaching and influence of the synagogue (Luke 4:16). The apostle Paul encouraged followers to not forsake gathering together in church (Hebrews 10:25). There are no lone wolf Christians. We all need the influence of others to grow.
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us that church was Your idea, not ours. Help us to find the blessings of regular church attendance. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com