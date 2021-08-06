Church is for ‘sinner’s only’

Isn’t it great to know church is specifically designed for people who are materially proud, morally weak and ethically impaired? Church is there for people who are scared and need a savior. The church is there for all people who are lost and need direction, for all people who are lonely and need a friend, for all people who are ill and need healing and for all the people who are down and need a lift.

To stay away from church because it’s full of needy people and even sinners makes just as much sense as refusing to go to the hospital because so many patients are sick. The real test of a hospital is not whether the people in it are healthier than the people outside, but whether the people in it have a chance of becoming healthier in the hospital than outside of it.

I have seen a lot of people who have been healthier because they went to church. I am one of those who were helped by my church background. I grew up in a little Methodist church in Sterling, Neb. I still fondly remember many of the good folks who taught me about the Lord. In Sunday school we would sing fun songs about our faith. I remember Mrs. Sugden and Mrs. Wilson were always there to teach us great lessons from the Bible. I’m indebted to them and others for their positive influence. They just loved us so we would understand the love of Jesus.