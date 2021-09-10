 Skip to main content
Church note: Financial Peace University class begins Sept. 22 at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is offering Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University class beginning this month.

The nine-week class teaches practical, Biblical ways to get rid of debt, manage money and spend and save wisely.

The class will be conducted from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 22, with the final class on Nov. 17.

To register for the class and purchase class materials, go to www.peacegi.org/fpu.

The church is located at 1710 North Road.

