Church Note: St. Paul church to host Hymn Sing on May 29

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will host an afternoon Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing.

The event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the church, Ninth and Baxter streets.

Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the Hymn Sing.

For more information, check the church’s website at www.stpaulgrace.org or contact Dennis at 702-469-0788.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.