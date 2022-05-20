 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church Note: St. Paul church to host Hymn Sing on May 29

  • Updated
ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will host an afternoon Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing.

The event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the church, Ninth and Baxter streets.

Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the Hymn Sing.

For more information, check the church’s website at www.stpaulgrace.org or contact Dennis at 702-469-0788.

