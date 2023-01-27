Church Notes - Jan. 27

Cathedral to host anniversary Mass

In celebration of World Marriage Day, St. Mary’s Cathedral is sponsoring an anniversary Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

All married Catholic couples in the Diocese of Grand Island whose anniversary is divisible by five in the years 2022-23 will be honored at the Holy Mass. Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, will preside.

To register as an honor couple, please RSVP to St. Mary’s Cathedral at 308-384-2523, or email secretary@stmarysgi.com by Feb. 7.

Diocese of Grand Island to sponsor pro-life youth contests

The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its annual Pro-Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth. This contest is open to all youth within the specified grades of K-11 residing within the Diocese of Grand Island area (need not be Catholic).

The art contest is for kindergarten through sixth grade. The drawing/picture should be on 8 1/2-by-11 paper and must have a pro-life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus, One Rose, One Life prayer cards in 2024.

The Essay Contest is for seventh through 11th grades and should be typed, 300-400 words in length. The theme for seventh and eighth grade is “Indifference.” The theme for ninth through 11th grade is “Encountering and Inspiring Bystanders.”

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and instructions regarding the contests, go to the diocese website https://www.gidiocese.org/prolife.

Submission deadlines are: Feb. 22 for the art contest and March 25 for the wssay contest. Entries should be sent to: Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803-5221.

For additional information, contact Cheryl Jones, pro-life assistant, at 308-382-6565.

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing canceled

ST. PAUL — Due to the weather forecast, the Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing set for Sunday at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul has been canceled.

