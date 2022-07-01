 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive

Church Notes: Beacon of Hope hosts Sports Challenge for kids

  • 0
church notes

Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 2525 W. State St., will host a Sports Challenge for first- through sixth-graders July 11-15.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, a new sports camp, including football, basketball, soccer and water camp, will be conducted. Numerous prizes will be available for those participating in the challenges.

There is no cost for the event. To pre-register, call 308-370-2594.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for getting back in the dating game post-divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts