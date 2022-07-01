Church Notes: Beacon of Hope hosts Sports Challenge for kids

Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 2525 W. State St., will host a Sports Challenge for first- through sixth-graders July 11-15.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, a new sports camp, including football, basketball, soccer and water camp, will be conducted. Numerous prizes will be available for those participating in the challenges.

There is no cost for the event. To pre-register, call 308-370-2594.

