Church Notes: Blessed Sacrament Church schedules Fall Fest

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will host its annual Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in the church’s Jubilee Center, 518 W. State St.

The event is open to the public and will include $7,000 of cash prize raffle drawings. There is also a silent basket auction and quilt raffle.

A dinner featuring roast beef and chicken, potatoes, salads, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks will be available. The cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids 3 and younger. Carry-out meals are available.

Meal and raffle tickets may be purchased at the church office or by calling 308-384-0532.

Trinity Lutheran hosts Surviving the Holidays seminar Oct. 23

Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas? Are you dreading these holidays, knowing everything has changed and happy memories from past years can’t be recreated?

Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a Surviving the Holidays seminar specially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. You’ll learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for surviving social events, and how to discover hope for your future.